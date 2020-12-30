WATCH: 10-Bell Salute To Brodie Lee Opens AEW Dynamite

The passing of @ThisBrodieLee has left @JonMoxley speechless but the outpouring of love and support shows just how important he was to the wrestling community 💜 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qyDLrrwAVT

Following the 10-bell salute, they aired a video package with heartfelt comments from Jon Moxley.

Tonight's AEW Dynamite opened with a 10-bell salute to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber). The roster was assembled on stage with Tony Khan and Brodie’s wife and two kids.

WWE NXT 2020 Year-End Award Winners Revealed

WWE NXT ended 2020 with year-end awards, and tonight the results were revealed. Check out the winners below. Breakout Star of the Year: Shotzi Blackheart Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed E[...] Dec 30 - WWE NXT ended 2020 with year-end awards, and tonight the results were revealed. Check out the winners below. Breakout Star of the Year: Shotzi Blackheart Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed E[...]

Full Lineup Announced For Both Night's Of AEW New Year’s Smash

The lineups for the upcoming AEW New Year’s Smash episodes have been revealed with some slight changes due to the fact they were pushed back. New Year’s Smash – Night 1 on January 6[...] Dec 30 - The lineups for the upcoming AEW New Year’s Smash episodes have been revealed with some slight changes due to the fact they were pushed back. New Year’s Smash – Night 1 on January 6[...]

WATCH: Official AEW Tribute Video Package To Brodie Lee (Jon Huber)

To close tonight's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes delivered a heartfelt speech paying tribute to Brodie Lee and welcomed his wife and son the ring. Brodie Jr. put his Fathers boots in the middle of the rin[...] Dec 30 - To close tonight's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes delivered a heartfelt speech paying tribute to Brodie Lee and welcomed his wife and son the ring. Brodie Jr. put his Fathers boots in the middle of the rin[...]

Boa and Xia Li Returning Next Week On NXT New Year’s Evil

On Tonight's WWE NXT it was announced, Boa and Xia Li will be back on next week’s show inside the Capital Wrestling Center. Next Wednesday’s episode will be a special New Year’s Evil[...] Dec 30 - On Tonight's WWE NXT it was announced, Boa and Xia Li will be back on next week’s show inside the Capital Wrestling Center. Next Wednesday’s episode will be a special New Year’s Evil[...]

Erick Rowan Appears On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan now known as Erick Redbeard appeared on tonight's AEW Dynamite and attacked Wardlow who tried to interfere during The Dark Order vs Inner Circle. Chris Jericho yelled[...] Dec 30 - Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan now known as Erick Redbeard appeared on tonight's AEW Dynamite and attacked Wardlow who tried to interfere during The Dark Order vs Inner Circle. Chris Jericho yelled[...]

Lance Archer Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee With Luke Harper Look

On tonight's AEW Dynamite Lance Archer paid his respects to Brodie Lee. He wore a dirty white tank top and jeans to the ring. He also had a red handkerchief in his back pocket just like Brodie always [...] Dec 30 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite Lance Archer paid his respects to Brodie Lee. He wore a dirty white tank top and jeans to the ring. He also had a red handkerchief in his back pocket just like Brodie always [...]

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Returning, Undertaker Doing Private Signing

- During tonight's NXT, it was announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be returning in two weeks on January 13th. - The Undertaker is to do a private signing event with Signed By Supers[...] Dec 30 - - During tonight's NXT, it was announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be returning in two weeks on January 13th. - The Undertaker is to do a private signing event with Signed By Supers[...]

WATCH: 10-Bell Salute To Brodie Lee Opens AEW Dynamite

Another Legend Confirmed For WWE Raw Legends Night

Teddy Long has confirmed that he’ll be appearing on Monday's WWE Raw Legends special. He confirmed this during an interview with Wrestling Inc. "Well, that’s the rumor I got too. Basicall[...] Dec 30 - Teddy Long has confirmed that he’ll be appearing on Monday's WWE Raw Legends special. He confirmed this during an interview with Wrestling Inc. "Well, that’s the rumor I got too. Basicall[...]

AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Brodie Lee Celebration Of Life Episode

Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be a special Brodie Lee Celebration of Life show. The show was originally planned to be New Year's Smash Night 1 but was changed following the untimely death[...] Dec 30 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be a special Brodie Lee Celebration of Life show. The show was originally planned to be New Year's Smash Night 1 but was changed following the untimely death[...]

Updated Lineup For WWE NXT On USA Network

WWE has announced some new matches and a segment for tonight’s episode of NXT. Below is the updated card for tonight's NXT on USA Network. NXT North American Championship MatchLeon Ruff vs. Joh[...] Dec 30 - WWE has announced some new matches and a segment for tonight’s episode of NXT. Below is the updated card for tonight's NXT on USA Network. NXT North American Championship MatchLeon Ruff vs. Joh[...]

Sean Waltman Reveals Positive News About His Health

On his latest podcast, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman revealed some positive news regarding his health: “I had Hepatitis C for a long time, I tested positive when I came back to TNA and was doing that [...] Dec 30 - On his latest podcast, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman revealed some positive news regarding his health: “I had Hepatitis C for a long time, I tested positive when I came back to TNA and was doing that [...]

Matt Riddle Signs New Multi-Year WWE Deal

As previously reported, Matt Riddle’s WWE contract was due to end in August 2021. At the time Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported, "WWE is working on locking down Riddle, whose contract[...] Dec 30 - As previously reported, Matt Riddle’s WWE contract was due to end in August 2021. At the time Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported, "WWE is working on locking down Riddle, whose contract[...]

Brodie Lee's Wife Says 'There's No Conspiracy' Surrounding His Death

Jon Huber's (Brodie Lee) wife Amanda wrote posted the following statement on her Instagram story in regards to the column written by Bruce Mitchell on PWTorch.com which questioned the cause of his dea[...] Dec 30 - Jon Huber's (Brodie Lee) wife Amanda wrote posted the following statement on her Instagram story in regards to the column written by Bruce Mitchell on PWTorch.com which questioned the cause of his dea[...]

The Young Bucks Reveal When They Found Out Sting Was Coming to AEW

During an appearance on David Penzer's Sitting Ringside podcast, the Young Bucks discussed when they found out that Sting was joining All Elite Wrestling. “We knew for a couple months. It was[...] Dec 30 - During an appearance on David Penzer's Sitting Ringside podcast, the Young Bucks discussed when they found out that Sting was joining All Elite Wrestling. “We knew for a couple months. It was[...]

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight's Show

Tonight is the final WWE NXT episode of 2020 and the episode will air on USA Network as usual. This is also the go-home show which will then lead us into New Year's Evil. Expect to see Leon Ruf[...] Dec 30 - Tonight is the final WWE NXT episode of 2020 and the episode will air on USA Network as usual. This is also the go-home show which will then lead us into New Year's Evil. Expect to see Leon Ruf[...]

Dutch Mantel Makes Bad Joke Relating To Downtown Nashville Bombing

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantel (Zeb Colter in WWE) got heat on social media when he cracked a bad joke relating to the downtown Nashville bombing on an episode of Impact. In a now deleted tweet, you c[...] Dec 30 - Wrestling legend Dutch Mantel (Zeb Colter in WWE) got heat on social media when he cracked a bad joke relating to the downtown Nashville bombing on an episode of Impact. In a now deleted tweet, you c[...]

AEW Files New Trademark--- Secondary Show Name?

All Elite Wrestling has filed a trademark for AEW Elevation as of December 16th. Many are speculating that this is going to be the name of their upcoming secondary show that's already been announced f[...] Dec 30 - All Elite Wrestling has filed a trademark for AEW Elevation as of December 16th. Many are speculating that this is going to be the name of their upcoming secondary show that's already been announced f[...]

Sasha Banks Reveals New Look Inspired By Ruby Riot

Sasha Banks revealed a new hairstyle and tattoos inspired by her friend Ruby Riot. Banks is looking to launch a make-up channel and a make-up line in 2021, so we could see a number of new looks[...] Dec 29 - Sasha Banks revealed a new hairstyle and tattoos inspired by her friend Ruby Riot. Banks is looking to launch a make-up channel and a make-up line in 2021, so we could see a number of new looks[...]

Brodie Lee's Son Signed An AEW Contract

On the most recent episode of "What Happened When" Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson discussed the tragic passing of Brodie Lee. Tony revealed what AEW did for Lee's family, and he said that B[...] Dec 29 - On the most recent episode of "What Happened When" Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson discussed the tragic passing of Brodie Lee. Tony revealed what AEW did for Lee's family, and he said that B[...]

Brodie Lee Was Granted Ownership Of Name Days Before He Passed

Jon Huber (Brodie Lee) was apparently granted ownership over the "Brodie Lee" name days before he sadly passed away from non COVID lung issues. The USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office)[...] Dec 29 - Jon Huber (Brodie Lee) was apparently granted ownership over the "Brodie Lee" name days before he sadly passed away from non COVID lung issues. The USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office)[...]

PWTorch Cuts Ties With Columnist Over Controversial Brodie Lee Article

Bruce Mitchell of PWTorch came under fire in recent days for a column he published implying that AEW and Brodie Lee’s family lied about his cause of death a mere few days after he passed away. [...] Dec 29 - Bruce Mitchell of PWTorch came under fire in recent days for a column he published implying that AEW and Brodie Lee’s family lied about his cause of death a mere few days after he passed away. [...]

How AEW Talent Were Informed About Brodie Lee’s Passing

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone revealed on his What Happened When podcast that AEW talent were informed of Brodie Lee's death on a company-wide Zoom call on Saturday. "I think everybody did a great[...] Dec 29 - AEW commentator Tony Schiavone revealed on his What Happened When podcast that AEW talent were informed of Brodie Lee's death on a company-wide Zoom call on Saturday. "I think everybody did a great[...]

Former WWE Announcer Says He's Responsible For Triple H And Stephanie's TV Relationship

Former WWE announcer Kevin Kelly was reportedly behind the idea for the drive-thru wedding segment between Triple H and Stephanie McMahon during The Attitude Era. Kelly told The Two Man Power Trip Of[...] Dec 29 - Former WWE announcer Kevin Kelly was reportedly behind the idea for the drive-thru wedding segment between Triple H and Stephanie McMahon during The Attitude Era. Kelly told The Two Man Power Trip Of[...]