Another Legend Confirmed For WWE Raw Legends Night

Teddy Long has confirmed that he’ll be appearing on Monday's WWE Raw Legends special. He confirmed this during an interview with Wrestling Inc.

"Well, that’s the rumor I got too. Basically, I think I will be there. Don’t know what I’m doing but don’t mind if I ain’t doing nothing. Don’t bother me. Just to be a part of it is enough."

Below is the updated list of names confirmed for the show:

- Hulk Hogan

- Ric Flair

- Kurt Angle

- Big Show

- The Boogeyman

- Carlito

- Alicia Fox

- Michael Hayes

- Mark Henry

- Hillbilly Jim

- Irwin R. Shyster

- Ivory

- Jacqueline

- Jeff Jarrett

- Melina

- Sgt. Slaughter

- Tatanka

- Torrie Wilson

- Mickie James

- Teddy Long