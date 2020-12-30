Matt Riddle Signs New Multi-Year WWE Deal

Riddle is currently in a newly formed tag team with Jeff Hardy on Monday Night Raw.

Fightful Select reports that despite turning WWE’s initial offer, Matt Riddle has re-signed with the company as of last week on the terms outlined above.

At the time Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported, "WWE is working on locking down Riddle, whose contract is up in August", "It’s said he’s pretty much agreed to terms for a three-year deal at $400,000 per year guaranteed plus $50,000 for every show in Saudi Arabia."

Another Legend Confirmed For WWE Raw Legends Night

Teddy Long has confirmed that he’ll be appearing on Monday's WWE Raw Legends special. He confirmed this during an interview with Wrestling Inc. "Well, that’s the rumor I got too. Basicall[...] Dec 30 - Teddy Long has confirmed that he’ll be appearing on Monday's WWE Raw Legends special. He confirmed this during an interview with Wrestling Inc. "Well, that’s the rumor I got too. Basicall[...]

AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Brodie Lee Celebration Of Life Episode

Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be a special Brodie Lee Celebration of Life show. The show was originally planned to be New Year's Smash Night 1 but was changed following the untimely death[...] Dec 30 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be a special Brodie Lee Celebration of Life show. The show was originally planned to be New Year's Smash Night 1 but was changed following the untimely death[...]

Updated Lineup For WWE NXT On USA Network

WWE has announced some new matches and a segment for tonight’s episode of NXT. Below is the updated card for tonight's NXT on USA Network. NXT North American Championship MatchLeon Ruff vs. Joh[...] Dec 30 - WWE has announced some new matches and a segment for tonight’s episode of NXT. Below is the updated card for tonight's NXT on USA Network. NXT North American Championship MatchLeon Ruff vs. Joh[...]

Sean Waltman Reveals Positive News About His Health

On his latest podcast, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman revealed some positive news regarding his health: “I had Hepatitis C for a long time, I tested positive when I came back to TNA and was doing that [...] Dec 30 - On his latest podcast, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman revealed some positive news regarding his health: “I had Hepatitis C for a long time, I tested positive when I came back to TNA and was doing that [...]

Matt Riddle Signs New Multi-Year WWE Deal

As previously reported, Matt Riddle’s WWE contract was due to end in August 2021. At the time Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported, "WWE is working on locking down Riddle, whose contract[...] Dec 30 - As previously reported, Matt Riddle’s WWE contract was due to end in August 2021. At the time Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported, "WWE is working on locking down Riddle, whose contract[...]

Brodie Lee's Wife Says 'There's No Conspiracy' Surrounding His Death

Jon Huber's (Brodie Lee) wife Amanda wrote posted the following statement on her Instagram story in regards to the column written by Bruce Mitchell on PWTorch.com which questioned the cause of his dea[...] Dec 30 - Jon Huber's (Brodie Lee) wife Amanda wrote posted the following statement on her Instagram story in regards to the column written by Bruce Mitchell on PWTorch.com which questioned the cause of his dea[...]

The Young Bucks Reveal When They Found Out Sting Was Coming to AEW

During an appearance on David Penzer's Sitting Ringside podcast, the Young Bucks discussed when they found out that Sting was joining All Elite Wrestling. “We knew for a couple months. It was[...] Dec 30 - During an appearance on David Penzer's Sitting Ringside podcast, the Young Bucks discussed when they found out that Sting was joining All Elite Wrestling. “We knew for a couple months. It was[...]

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight's Show

Tonight is the final WWE NXT episode of 2020 and the episode will air on USA Network as usual. This is also the go-home show which will then lead us into New Year's Evil. Expect to see Leon Ruf[...] Dec 30 - Tonight is the final WWE NXT episode of 2020 and the episode will air on USA Network as usual. This is also the go-home show which will then lead us into New Year's Evil. Expect to see Leon Ruf[...]

Dutch Mantel Makes Bad Joke Relating To Downtown Nashville Bombing

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantel (Zeb Colter in WWE) got heat on social media when he cracked a bad joke relating to the downtown Nashville bombing on an episode of Impact. In a now deleted tweet, you c[...] Dec 30 - Wrestling legend Dutch Mantel (Zeb Colter in WWE) got heat on social media when he cracked a bad joke relating to the downtown Nashville bombing on an episode of Impact. In a now deleted tweet, you c[...]

AEW Files New Trademark--- Secondary Show Name?

All Elite Wrestling has filed a trademark for AEW Elevation as of December 16th. Many are speculating that this is going to be the name of their upcoming secondary show that's already been announced f[...] Dec 30 - All Elite Wrestling has filed a trademark for AEW Elevation as of December 16th. Many are speculating that this is going to be the name of their upcoming secondary show that's already been announced f[...]

Sasha Banks Reveals New Look Inspired By Ruby Riot

Sasha Banks revealed a new hairstyle and tattoos inspired by her friend Ruby Riot. Banks is looking to launch a make-up channel and a make-up line in 2021, so we could see a number of new looks[...] Dec 29 - Sasha Banks revealed a new hairstyle and tattoos inspired by her friend Ruby Riot. Banks is looking to launch a make-up channel and a make-up line in 2021, so we could see a number of new looks[...]

Brodie Lee's Son Signed An AEW Contract

On the most recent episode of "What Happened When" Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson discussed the tragic passing of Brodie Lee. Tony revealed what AEW did for Lee's family, and he said that B[...] Dec 29 - On the most recent episode of "What Happened When" Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson discussed the tragic passing of Brodie Lee. Tony revealed what AEW did for Lee's family, and he said that B[...]

Brodie Lee Was Granted Ownership Of Name Days Before He Passed

Jon Huber (Brodie Lee) was apparently granted ownership over the "Brodie Lee" name days before he sadly passed away from non COVID lung issues. The USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office)[...] Dec 29 - Jon Huber (Brodie Lee) was apparently granted ownership over the "Brodie Lee" name days before he sadly passed away from non COVID lung issues. The USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office)[...]

PWTorch Cuts Ties With Columnist Over Controversial Brodie Lee Article

Bruce Mitchell of PWTorch came under fire in recent days for a column he published implying that AEW and Brodie Lee’s family lied about his cause of death a mere few days after he passed away. [...] Dec 29 - Bruce Mitchell of PWTorch came under fire in recent days for a column he published implying that AEW and Brodie Lee’s family lied about his cause of death a mere few days after he passed away. [...]

How AEW Talent Were Informed About Brodie Lee’s Passing

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone revealed on his What Happened When podcast that AEW talent were informed of Brodie Lee's death on a company-wide Zoom call on Saturday. "I think everybody did a great[...] Dec 29 - AEW commentator Tony Schiavone revealed on his What Happened When podcast that AEW talent were informed of Brodie Lee's death on a company-wide Zoom call on Saturday. "I think everybody did a great[...]

Former WWE Announcer Says He's Responsible Triple H And Stephanie's TV Relationship

Former WWE announcer Kevin Kelly was reportedly behind the idea for the drive-thru wedding segment between Triple H and Stephanie McMahon during The Attitude Era. Kelly told The Two Man Power Trip Of[...] Dec 29 - Former WWE announcer Kevin Kelly was reportedly behind the idea for the drive-thru wedding segment between Triple H and Stephanie McMahon during The Attitude Era. Kelly told The Two Man Power Trip Of[...]

Shad Gaspard’s Wife Is Suing The City Of Los Angeles For Negligence

The wife of former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard is suing the city of Los Angeles for negligence relating to his death, according to The Daily Mail. Gaspard drowned earlier this year at sea near Venice [...] Dec 29 - The wife of former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard is suing the city of Los Angeles for negligence relating to his death, according to The Daily Mail. Gaspard drowned earlier this year at sea near Venice [...]

WWE Network Announces New Programs Coming In January 2021

WWE has announced upcoming programming for WWE Network in January 2021. It’s almost the start of a new year, and that means only one thing for the WWE Universe: Royal Rumble season! The 2[...] Dec 29 - WWE has announced upcoming programming for WWE Network in January 2021. It’s almost the start of a new year, and that means only one thing for the WWE Universe: Royal Rumble season! The 2[...]

'I Wouldn’t Advise It' - Booker T Doesn't Want To See Sting Wrestle in AEW

Booker T recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet and discussed Sting joining AEW and why he doesn’t think 'The Icon' should wrestle in the company. On why Sting signed with AEW: “Hey[...] Dec 29 - Booker T recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet and discussed Sting joining AEW and why he doesn’t think 'The Icon' should wrestle in the company. On why Sting signed with AEW: “Hey[...]

New Date Announced For AEW Games 2.Show Following The Death Of Brodie Lee

AEW Games has announced that their 2.Show, which was originally scheduled to premiere after this Wednesday's New Year's Smash edition of Dynamite has now been moved after the January 6, 2021, special [...] Dec 29 - AEW Games has announced that their 2.Show, which was originally scheduled to premiere after this Wednesday's New Year's Smash edition of Dynamite has now been moved after the January 6, 2021, special [...]

Brian Myers Voices Displeasure Towards WWE Over Lack of Brodie Lee Tribute

Impact Wrestling's Brian Myers, who wrestled in WWE as Curt Hawkins, took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with WWE for not doing more to honor the memory of Brodie Lee. No 10 bell salute?No vid[...] Dec 29 - Impact Wrestling's Brian Myers, who wrestled in WWE as Curt Hawkins, took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with WWE for not doing more to honor the memory of Brodie Lee. No 10 bell salute?No vid[...]

WATCH: Four-Year-Old Performs Steve Austin's Entrance

WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin retweeted a video of kid performing his trademark entrance. @Iceesis posted a video of her young brother Mason performing Steve Austin's entrance as part of his fourth [...] Dec 29 - WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin retweeted a video of kid performing his trademark entrance. @Iceesis posted a video of her young brother Mason performing Steve Austin's entrance as part of his fourth [...]

WWE Attempting To Trademark Five Possible Ring Names

On December 24, 2020, WWE applied to trademark: Nash Carter, Wes Lee, Tian Sha, Shi Gun and Shi Zui with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). “G & S: Entertainment [...] Dec 29 - On December 24, 2020, WWE applied to trademark: Nash Carter, Wes Lee, Tian Sha, Shi Gun and Shi Zui with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). “G & S: Entertainment [...]

WrestleCon 2021 Event In Los Angeles Canceled

WrestleCon.com announced the following: WRESTLECON 2021 WILL NO LONGER BE HELD IN LOS ANGELES If you reserved rooms at the Westin Bonaventure, you should be receiving notification from t[...] Dec 29 - WrestleCon.com announced the following: WRESTLECON 2021 WILL NO LONGER BE HELD IN LOS ANGELES If you reserved rooms at the Westin Bonaventure, you should be receiving notification from t[...]