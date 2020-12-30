The Young Bucks Reveal When They Found Out Sting Was Coming to AEW

During an appearance on David Penzer's Sitting Ringside podcast, the Young Bucks discussed when they found out that Sting was joining All Elite Wrestling.

“We knew for a couple months. It was Tony’s idea. He wasn’t going to do it until he got the thumbs up from all the V.P.s. We were in a room a couple months ago and he told us and immediately we all gave the thumbs up. We were like, hell yea, that sounds awesome. He was excited. Tony ultimately is a fan. He’s probably the biggest wrestling fan I’ve ever met in my life so him getting to work with a guy like Sting, someone he grew up watching, I could see his eyes light up. We were all Sting fans.”

In the same interview, the Bucks also discussed their rise to stardom.

“I think maybe the origin story of our story because we were not even a tag team to start, so I think people would probably be surprised by that. We actually wanted to be singles wrestlers. We thought it was a good idea. To see us starting our career as that, I think people will probably be surprised by. Also, stories about our childhood that we never really got into anywhere except here now. Now, people will know stuff like that. I think those are more of the interesting things people will get from that.

I think fans will also be surprised that we didn’t make it overnight. It took years and years to make money in wrestling and we struggled. I want to say it took 10 years before we started making any real money in the business.

Just as recently, we used to wrestle for Impact Television on Spike TV, the height of TNA Wrestling, and we weren’t making any money. I still had a side job. People would be surprised at the not so glamorous side of wrestling. Finally, we got our big break when we got to Japan and we got into a group called The Bullet Club. That’s when we finally started doing ok. We got to tell our wives, hey, we are going to take care of you now. I got to tell my wife she can quit her job. I think the interest in our story is the human story. It’s like an American success story. We came from nothing. We came from a family that didn’t have a whole lot of money. We lived in Southern California, a very expensive place with a dad who was an independent contractor who did room additions, painted houses, and built roofs. He basically went day to day and lived off each paycheck. My mom didn’t work and we struggled. We didn’t have any money. I think everyone thinks of the Young Bucks now and we are synonymous with merch money and big PPV payoffs and all this stuff. I’m like, no, that took a very long time to get. Now we are the executive vice presidents of All Elite Wrestling, but that was 16 or 17 years to get to that good place because we had to live through a lot of rough times and a lot of trauma and here we finally are.”