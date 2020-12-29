Brodie Lee Was Granted Ownership Of Name Days Before He Passed

Jon Huber (Brodie Lee) was apparently granted ownership over the "Brodie Lee" name days before he sadly passed away from non COVID lung issues.

The USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) issued a registration certificate for the trademark filing on "Brodie Lee" on December 22. Huber passed away on December 26th at the age of 41.

He filed for the trademark back in November 2019, but he had still been working with WWE during that time as Luke Harper.