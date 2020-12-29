PWTorch Cuts Ties With Columnist Over Controversial Brodie Lee Article

Bruce Mitchell of PWTorch came under fire in recent days for a column he published implying that AEW and Brodie Lee’s family lied about his cause of death a mere few days after he passed away.

Mitchell's column speculated that Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee, passed away from complications stemming from COVID-19, casting his wife Amanda Huber and AEW as liars.

He believed that AEW covered up Huber's cause of death to ensure that AEW could continue broadcasting during the pandemic. He claimed AEW and Amanda should come clean about the circumstances of his death.

Huber's wife revealed that her husband died of a non-covid related lung condition, one which Mitchell claims he's never seen in a man the size of Brodie develop so quickly.

Chris Hero took issue with the column and called Mitchell out on Twitter, posting the following:

@mitchellpwtorch Bruce. I hope one day you look back on yourself with extreme disappointment & gross embarrassment.



You don’t know a fraction of what you ‘think’ you know & your speculation is heartless. Do better. — Chris Hero (Is Back) (@ChrisHero) December 28, 2020

Today, PWTorch founder Wade Keller has announced that Bruce Mitchell is no longer a staff member of Pro Wrestling Torch, click here for the full statement.

PWTorch has cut ties with Bruce Mitchell pic.twitter.com/ODJt8Ek6SF — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 30, 2020