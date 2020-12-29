How AEW Talent Were Informed About Brodie Lee’s Passing
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 29, 2020
AEW commentator Tony Schiavone revealed on his
What Happened When podcast that AEW talent were informed of Brodie Lee's death on a company-wide Zoom call on Saturday.
"I think everybody did a great job keeping it close to the vest as the old cliché goes. We all knew it didn’t look good but we were all hoping he would kick out. The day that he passed away, we received an email that we were going to have a company wide zoom call in 30 minutes and I knew that if we were going to have a zoom call that quickly, something was bad. So, they told us about that."
AEW Dynamite will tomorrow serve as a tribute show with matches to Brodie Lee.
