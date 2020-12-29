Shad Gaspard’s Wife Is Suing The City Of Los Angeles For Negligence

The wife of former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard is suing the city of Los Angeles for negligence relating to his death, according to The Daily Mail.

Gaspard drowned earlier this year at sea near Venice Beach.

Gaspard and his son, Aryeh were swimming with a group when a strong current took Shad out to sea and missing for several days. His Son Aryeh was reportedly saved after he instructed lifeguards to save him first.

Shad's body was discovered three days later on Venice Beach and identified by the L.A. County Coroner’s Office.

Siliana Gaspard filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city claiming that there were not enough signs around the beach warning of the dangerous conditions. The lawsuit also alleges that the lifeguards were slow to react to the situation and lacked proper training and equipment.