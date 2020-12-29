'I Wouldn’t Advise It' - Booker T Doesn't Want To See Sting Wrestle in AEW

Booker T recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet and discussed Sting joining AEW and why he doesn’t think 'The Icon' should wrestle in the company.

“Hey bro, some guys just don’t want to quit. Some guys just don’t want to leave it alone and that’s what they do, you know? I never thought I’d see Sting doing this at 61 years old. I just didn’t think that. But I was talking on my show just last week, it’s hard sometimes to walk away from this business and then again after you’ve done it for so long you want to walk away from it your way. He didn’t get a chance to do that in WWE. So maybe now in AEW, he feels like he has a chance to go out there and do it his way and walk away from it. But for me, more power to those guys who want to go out there and do that but I wasn’t one of those guys that wanted to wrestle my whole life.”