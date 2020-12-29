Brian Myers Voices Displeasure Towards WWE Over Lack of Brodie Lee Tribute

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE did display a graphic for the former Luke Harper, and several members of the roster paid tribute to him throughout the broadcast, and AEW have already announced they will be airing a special tribute show for him this Wednesday.
Dec 29
Dec 29 - WrestleCon.com announced the following: WRESTLECON 2021 WILL NO LONGER BE HELD IN LOS ANGELES If you reserved rooms at the Westin Bonaventure, you should be receiving notification from t[...]
Dec 29
Dec 29 - WWE has more planned in regards to paying tribute to Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee and Luke Harper. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports "numerous WWE talents and sources have reached out to state that tribu[...]
Dec 29 - Jon Huber's wife Amanda posted the following on her Instagram: "It’s been 56 hours. 56 hours since you left. It’s been weird navigating this storm without you. I was showing @margaret.[...]
Dec 29
Dec 29 - It is being reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Brodie Lee had been tested for COVID-19 "many times" during his hospitalization and it is being stated that Lee did not have COVID-19. “H[...]
Dec 28
Dec 28 - The following are the results of the December 28, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The program opened with a graphic in memory of Jon Huber, also known as Luke Harper or Brodie Lee 2. WWE[...]
Dec 28 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE official Adam Pearce announced that the Money in the Bank contract has been returned to The Miz. As fans may recall, The Miz did not technically han[...]
Dec 28 - On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE United States Champion Ricochet squared off against the leader of the RETRIBUTION faction, Mustafa Ali. Ricochet was ultimately unsuccessful against Ali, [...]
Dec 28 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton was scheduled to join Alexa Bliss for an in-ring segment, but "The Viper" appeared on the TitanTron instead and proceeded to destroy the set [...]
Dec 28 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Keith Lee defeated "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus to earn the right to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship next Monday night on Raw. S[...]
Dec 28
WWE Executive Leaving The Company To Join EA WWE Executive Vice President Craig Tello is leaving his position to join EA. Tello is leaving the company after only 15 months in the role. The news was revealed on his LinkedIn page: "Days left i[...]
Dec 28 - WWE Executive Vice President Craig Tello is leaving his position to join EA. Tello is leaving the company after only 15 months in the role. The news was revealed on his LinkedIn page: "Days left i[...]
Dec 28 - Major League Wrestling has announced that Séptimo Dragón was involved in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, December 27. “Séptimo Dragón was involved in a seri[...]
Dec 28
Dec 28 - WWE has announced several matches for tonight’s WWE Raw broadcast on USA Network. Check out the official announcements below: Keith Lee vs. Sheamus Keith Lee and Sheamus will square off tonig[...]
Dec 28 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced that the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will now serve as a tribute show to Brodie Lee, who passed away aged 41 on December 26 following a non-COVID related lun[...]
Dec 28 - The wrestling world lost one of its most memorable figures over the weekend with the death of Brodie Lee. The wrestler, real name Jon Huber, died Saturday (Dec. 26) at the age of 41, and in the afterm[...]