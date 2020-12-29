WATCH: Four-Year-Old Performs Steve Austin's Entrance

Happy 4th birthday to my brother Mason. So thankful mom brought you into this world and even more thankful that i get to call you my brother. I love you always!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7xKU2V0yaj

@Iceesis posted a video of her young brother Mason performing Steve Austin's entrance as part of his fourth birthday party. Mason went all out wearing Austin's ring gear and even had his own entrance stage!

PWTorch Cuts Ties With Columnist Over Controversial Brodie Lee Article

Bruce Mitchell of PWTorch came under fire in recent days for a column he published implying that AEW and Brodie Lee’s family lied about his cause of death a mere few days after he passed away. [...] Dec 29 - Bruce Mitchell of PWTorch came under fire in recent days for a column he published implying that AEW and Brodie Lee’s family lied about his cause of death a mere few days after he passed away. [...]

How AEW Talent Were Informed About Brodie Lee’s Passing

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone revealed on his What Happened When podcast that AEW talent were informed of Brodie Lee's death on a company-wide Zoom call on Saturday. "I think everybody did a great[...] Dec 29 - AEW commentator Tony Schiavone revealed on his What Happened When podcast that AEW talent were informed of Brodie Lee's death on a company-wide Zoom call on Saturday. "I think everybody did a great[...]

Former WWE Announcer Says He's Responsible Triple H And Stephanie's TV Relationship

Former WWE announcer Kevin Kelly was reportedly behind the idea for the drive-thru wedding segment between Triple H and Stephanie McMahon during The Attitude Era. Kelly told The Two Man Power Trip Of[...] Dec 29 - Former WWE announcer Kevin Kelly was reportedly behind the idea for the drive-thru wedding segment between Triple H and Stephanie McMahon during The Attitude Era. Kelly told The Two Man Power Trip Of[...]

Shad Gaspard’s Wife Is Suing The City Of Los Angeles For Negligence

The wife of former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard is suing the city of Los Angeles for negligence relating to his death, according to The Daily Mail. Gaspard drowned earlier this year at sea near Venice [...] Dec 29 - The wife of former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard is suing the city of Los Angeles for negligence relating to his death, according to The Daily Mail. Gaspard drowned earlier this year at sea near Venice [...]

WWE Network Announces New Programs Coming In January 2021

WWE has announced upcoming programming for WWE Network in January 2021. It’s almost the start of a new year, and that means only one thing for the WWE Universe: Royal Rumble season! The 2[...] Dec 29 - WWE has announced upcoming programming for WWE Network in January 2021. It’s almost the start of a new year, and that means only one thing for the WWE Universe: Royal Rumble season! The 2[...]

'I Wouldn’t Advise It' - Booker T Doesn't Want To See Sting Wrestle in AEW

Booker T recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet and discussed Sting joining AEW and why he doesn’t think 'The Icon' should wrestle in the company. On why Sting signed with AEW: “Hey[...] Dec 29 - Booker T recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet and discussed Sting joining AEW and why he doesn’t think 'The Icon' should wrestle in the company. On why Sting signed with AEW: “Hey[...]

New Date Announced For AEW Games 2.Show Following The Death Of Brodie Lee

AEW Games has announced that their 2.Show, which was originally scheduled to premiere after this Wednesday's New Year's Smash edition of Dynamite has now been moved after the January 6, 2021, special [...] Dec 29 - AEW Games has announced that their 2.Show, which was originally scheduled to premiere after this Wednesday's New Year's Smash edition of Dynamite has now been moved after the January 6, 2021, special [...]

Brian Myers Voices Displeasure Towards WWE Over Lack of Brodie Lee Tribute

Impact Wrestling's Brian Myers, who wrestled in WWE as Curt Hawkins, took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with WWE for not doing more to honor the memory of Brodie Lee. No 10 bell salute?No vid[...] Dec 29 - Impact Wrestling's Brian Myers, who wrestled in WWE as Curt Hawkins, took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with WWE for not doing more to honor the memory of Brodie Lee. No 10 bell salute?No vid[...]

WATCH: Four-Year-Old Performs Steve Austin's Entrance

WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin retweeted a video of kid performing his trademark entrance. @Iceesis posted a video of her young brother Mason performing Steve Austin's entrance as part of his fourth [...] Dec 29 - WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin retweeted a video of kid performing his trademark entrance. @Iceesis posted a video of her young brother Mason performing Steve Austin's entrance as part of his fourth [...]

WWE Attempting To Trademark Five Possible Ring Names

On December 24, 2020, WWE applied to trademark: Nash Carter, Wes Lee, Tian Sha, Shi Gun and Shi Zui with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). “G & S: Entertainment [...] Dec 29 - On December 24, 2020, WWE applied to trademark: Nash Carter, Wes Lee, Tian Sha, Shi Gun and Shi Zui with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). “G & S: Entertainment [...]

WrestleCon 2021 Event In Los Angeles Canceled

WrestleCon.com announced the following: WRESTLECON 2021 WILL NO LONGER BE HELD IN LOS ANGELES If you reserved rooms at the Westin Bonaventure, you should be receiving notification from t[...] Dec 29 - WrestleCon.com announced the following: WRESTLECON 2021 WILL NO LONGER BE HELD IN LOS ANGELES If you reserved rooms at the Westin Bonaventure, you should be receiving notification from t[...]

Update On WWE's Tribute to Brodie Lee

WWE has more planned in regards to paying tribute to Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee and Luke Harper. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports "numerous WWE talents and sources have reached out to state that tribu[...] Dec 29 - WWE has more planned in regards to paying tribute to Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee and Luke Harper. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports "numerous WWE talents and sources have reached out to state that tribu[...]

'It’s Been Weird Navigating This Storm Without You' - Jon Huber's Wife Reflects

Jon Huber's wife Amanda posted the following on her Instagram: "It’s been 56 hours. 56 hours since you left. It’s been weird navigating this storm without you. I was showing @margaret.[...] Dec 29 - Jon Huber's wife Amanda posted the following on her Instagram: "It’s been 56 hours. 56 hours since you left. It’s been weird navigating this storm without you. I was showing @margaret.[...]

Brodie Lee's Lung Problem Wasn't COVID-19 Related

It is being reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Brodie Lee had been tested for COVID-19 "many times" during his hospitalization and it is being stated that Lee did not have COVID-19. “H[...] Dec 29 - It is being reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Brodie Lee had been tested for COVID-19 "many times" during his hospitalization and it is being stated that Lee did not have COVID-19. “H[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/28/2020)

The following are the results of the December 28, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The program opened with a graphic in memory of Jon Huber, also known as Luke Harper or Brodie Lee 2. WWE[...] Dec 28 - The following are the results of the December 28, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The program opened with a graphic in memory of Jon Huber, also known as Luke Harper or Brodie Lee 2. WWE[...]

WWE Official Adam Pearce Returns MITB Contract to The Miz on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE official Adam Pearce announced that the Money in the Bank contract has been returned to The Miz. As fans may recall, The Miz did not technically han[...] Dec 28 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE official Adam Pearce announced that the Money in the Bank contract has been returned to The Miz. As fans may recall, The Miz did not technically han[...]

Was Ricochet Able to Defeat RETRIBUTION Leader Mustafa Ali on Raw? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE United States Champion Ricochet squared off against the leader of the RETRIBUTION faction, Mustafa Ali. Ricochet was ultimately unsuccessful against Ali, [...] Dec 28 - On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE United States Champion Ricochet squared off against the leader of the RETRIBUTION faction, Mustafa Ali. Ricochet was ultimately unsuccessful against Ali, [...]

Randy Orton Destroys the Set of Firefly Fun House on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton was scheduled to join Alexa Bliss for an in-ring segment, but "The Viper" appeared on the TitanTron instead and proceeded to destroy the set [...] Dec 28 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton was scheduled to join Alexa Bliss for an in-ring segment, but "The Viper" appeared on the TitanTron instead and proceeded to destroy the set [...]

Gran Metalik Scores Upset Victory Over The Miz on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Gran Metalik of Lucha House Party picked up a shocking upset victory over former WWE Champion The Miz. 🎉 TIME FOR A LUCHA PARTY 🎉@WWEGranMetalik[...] Dec 28 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Gran Metalik of Lucha House Party picked up a shocking upset victory over former WWE Champion The Miz. 🎉 TIME FOR A LUCHA PARTY 🎉@WWEGranMetalik[...]

Who Will Challenge Drew McIntyre for WWE Championship Next Week on Raw? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Keith Lee defeated "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus to earn the right to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship next Monday night on Raw. S[...] Dec 28 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Keith Lee defeated "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus to earn the right to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship next Monday night on Raw. S[...]

WWE Executive Leaving The Company To Join EA

WWE Executive Vice President Craig Tello is leaving his position to join EA. Tello is leaving the company after only 15 months in the role. The news was revealed on his LinkedIn page: "Days left i[...] Dec 28 - WWE Executive Vice President Craig Tello is leaving his position to join EA. Tello is leaving the company after only 15 months in the role. The news was revealed on his LinkedIn page: "Days left i[...]

Séptimo Dragón Involved In A Serious Motorcycle Accident

Major League Wrestling has announced that Séptimo Dragón was involved in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, December 27. “Séptimo Dragón was involved in a seri[...] Dec 28 - Major League Wrestling has announced that Séptimo Dragón was involved in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, December 27. “Séptimo Dragón was involved in a seri[...]

WWE Announces Three Matches For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced several matches for tonight’s WWE Raw broadcast on USA Network. Check out the official announcements below: Keith Lee vs. Sheamus Keith Lee and Sheamus will square off tonig[...] Dec 28 - WWE has announced several matches for tonight’s WWE Raw broadcast on USA Network. Check out the official announcements below: Keith Lee vs. Sheamus Keith Lee and Sheamus will square off tonig[...]

Brodie Lee Tribute Show Announced For Upcoming AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will now serve as a tribute show to Brodie Lee, who passed away aged 41 on December 26 following a non-COVID related lun[...] Dec 28 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced that the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will now serve as a tribute show to Brodie Lee, who passed away aged 41 on December 26 following a non-COVID related lun[...]