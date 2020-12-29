Update On WWE's Tribute to Brodie Lee

WWE has more planned in regards to paying tribute to Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee and Luke Harper.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports "numerous WWE talents and sources have reached out to state that tributes to Huber were taped yesterday prior to RAW going on the air."

Fightful.com is also reporting video package was created but it's not known when it will air.

WWE aired just a graphic for Huber at the beginning of Monday's Raw which upset many as they felt he deserved more.

AEW will air a tribute show to Huber on Wednesday.