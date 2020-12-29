'It’s Been Weird Navigating This Storm Without You' - Jon Huber's Wife Reflects

Jon Huber's wife Amanda posted the following on her Instagram:

"It’s been 56 hours. 56 hours since you left. It’s been weird navigating this storm without you.

I was showing @margaret.stalvey videos of you tonight and this is one of the last videos I have. I remember in the moment mentioning you the Johnny Cash quote about paradise. You rolled your eyes and smiled. You knew I was right, but would never admit it. Playing with the dogs, Nolan “SUPERCHARGED” running, and Brodie chasing the dogs.

I got angry looking at your last texts. We had so much we planned. Then I got tagged in old pictures. Pictures I forgot existed. Pictures that remind we of the life we built. The storms we weathered. I’ve loved you since that first night we stayed up all night talking. I knew you were “it”. The weird things we had in common, the ease I was able to talk to you, but most of all your sense of humor. You could make me laugh like nobody else ever could. I LITERALLY “busted a gut” which you were SO proud of (that’s another story for another time)

Wednesday’s @allelitewrestling show @aewontnt will be a testament to the person you were. @tonyrkhan has poured so much thought and love into it, I know you’d be awe-struck. I can’t wait.

You had this infectious personality that made everyone fall in love with you. The kind words and stories and photos that have been shared have struck me to my core. The beautiful artwork is a testament to how you made people feel. I’m reposting some of them (which I hope is ok) @artbyfallucca @bosslogic @scarboroughtattoo @laurenmoran @maria_tattoo13"