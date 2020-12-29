Brodie Lee's Lung Problem Wasn't COVID-19 Related

It is being reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Brodie Lee had been tested for COVID-19 "many times" during his hospitalization and it is being stated that Lee did not have COVID-19.

“His lungs just stopped working. As far as why? I don’t know. I don’t know why, but they did, and it was bad. And they’ve known it was bad — the key people have known for a while.”

Meltzer also stated that Brodie Lee didn't want any photos of him in the condition he was in to be released to the public.

This Wednesday's AEW Dynamite is set to be a tribute to Brodie Lee, with the Dark Order being booked all across the show.