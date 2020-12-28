WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/28/2020)

The following are the results of the December 28, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw:

1. The program opened with a graphic in memory of Jon Huber, also known as Luke Harper or Brodie Lee

2. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came out for the opening segment and was joined by Sheamus and Keith Lee.

3. Keith Lee defeated Sheamus to earn the right to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship on next week's Raw

4. Gran Metalik (w/Lince Dorado) defeated The Miz (w/John Morrison)

5. Shayna Baszler defeated Dana Brooke (w/Mandy Rose)

6. A.J. Styles (w/Omos) defeated Elias (w/Jaxson Ryker)

7. Mustafa Ali (w/Retribution) defeated Ricochet

8. Charlotte Flair (w/Asuka) defeated Nia Jax (w/Shayna Baszler) by disqualification

9. The Hurt Business defeated Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy & Matt Riddle in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match

10. Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton ended the show with Alexa daring Orton to light her on fire. She poured gasoline on herself and gave Orton a box of matches. The lights went out and the show ended with Orton standing in the dark with a lit match. The fate of Alexa Bliss is unknown.