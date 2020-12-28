Gran Metalik Scores Upset Victory Over The Miz on Raw

Another week, another Miz-erable outcome for @mikethemiz , as @WWEGranMetalik grabs the victory. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/VCzPsCRUZk

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Gran Metalik of Lucha House Party picked up a shocking upset victory over former WWE Champion The Miz.

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/28/2020)

The following are the results of the December 28, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The program opened with a graphic in memory of Jon Huber, also known as Luke Harper or Brodie Lee 2. WWE[...] Dec 28 - The following are the results of the December 28, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The program opened with a graphic in memory of Jon Huber, also known as Luke Harper or Brodie Lee 2. WWE[...]

WWE Official Adam Pearce Returns MITB Contract to The Miz on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE official Adam Pearce announced that the Money in the Bank contract has been returned to The Miz. As fans may recall, The Miz did not technically han[...] Dec 28 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE official Adam Pearce announced that the Money in the Bank contract has been returned to The Miz. As fans may recall, The Miz did not technically han[...]

Was Ricochet Able to Defeat RETRIBUTION Leader Mustafa Ali on Raw? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE United States Champion Ricochet squared off against the leader of the RETRIBUTION faction, Mustafa Ali. Ricochet was ultimately unsuccessful against Ali, [...] Dec 28 - On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE United States Champion Ricochet squared off against the leader of the RETRIBUTION faction, Mustafa Ali. Ricochet was ultimately unsuccessful against Ali, [...]

Randy Orton Destroys the Set of Firefly Fun House on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton was scheduled to join Alexa Bliss for an in-ring segment, but "The Viper" appeared on the TitanTron instead and proceeded to destroy the set [...] Dec 28 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton was scheduled to join Alexa Bliss for an in-ring segment, but "The Viper" appeared on the TitanTron instead and proceeded to destroy the set [...]

Who Will Challenge Drew McIntyre for WWE Championship Next Week on Raw? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Keith Lee defeated "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus to earn the right to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship next Monday night on Raw. S[...] Dec 28 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Keith Lee defeated "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus to earn the right to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship next Monday night on Raw. S[...]

WWE Executive Leaving The Company To Join EA

WWE Executive Vice President Craig Tello is leaving his position to join EA. Tello is leaving the company after only 15 months in the role. The news was revealed on his LinkedIn page: "Days left i[...] Dec 28 - WWE Executive Vice President Craig Tello is leaving his position to join EA. Tello is leaving the company after only 15 months in the role. The news was revealed on his LinkedIn page: "Days left i[...]

Séptimo Dragón Involved In A Serious Motorcycle Accident

Major League Wrestling has announced that Séptimo Dragón was involved in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, December 27. “Séptimo Dragón was involved in a seri[...] Dec 28 - Major League Wrestling has announced that Séptimo Dragón was involved in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, December 27. “Séptimo Dragón was involved in a seri[...]

WWE Announces Three Matches For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced several matches for tonight’s WWE Raw broadcast on USA Network. Check out the official announcements below: Keith Lee vs. Sheamus Keith Lee and Sheamus will square off tonig[...] Dec 28 - WWE has announced several matches for tonight’s WWE Raw broadcast on USA Network. Check out the official announcements below: Keith Lee vs. Sheamus Keith Lee and Sheamus will square off tonig[...]

Brodie Lee Tribute Show Announced For Upcoming AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will now serve as a tribute show to Brodie Lee, who passed away aged 41 on December 26 following a non-COVID related lun[...] Dec 28 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced that the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will now serve as a tribute show to Brodie Lee, who passed away aged 41 on December 26 following a non-COVID related lun[...]

Join Our DISCORD Server To Remember Brodie Lee With The WNS Community

The wrestling world lost one of its most memorable figures over the weekend with the death of Brodie Lee. The wrestler, real name Jon Huber, died Saturday (Dec. 26) at the age of 41, and in the afterm[...] Dec 28 - The wrestling world lost one of its most memorable figures over the weekend with the death of Brodie Lee. The wrestler, real name Jon Huber, died Saturday (Dec. 26) at the age of 41, and in the afterm[...]

Vickie Guerrero Reveals How Her "EXCUSE ME!" Catchphrase Came About

During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Vickie Guerrero revealed the origins of her popular catchphrase, "EXCUSE ME!" "When I went out to the stage and [Edge] pushed me on the whee[...] Dec 28 - During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Vickie Guerrero revealed the origins of her popular catchphrase, "EXCUSE ME!" "When I went out to the stage and [Edge] pushed me on the whee[...]

'They Don’t Have Anybody Hot' - Jim Ross On WWE's Declining Ratings

WWE Hall Of Fame and current AEW commentator Jim Ross weighed-in on WWE's declining ratings over 2020 on the most recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast. "They don’t have anybody hot.The[...] Dec 28 - WWE Hall Of Fame and current AEW commentator Jim Ross weighed-in on WWE's declining ratings over 2020 on the most recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast. "They don’t have anybody hot.The[...]

Brodie Lee Was Struggling With Lung Issues Leading Up To Death

As seen on the October 7, episode of AEW Dynamite Brodie Lee lost the AEW TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Dog Collar match and was then written off television with an undisclosed injury. D[...] Dec 28 - As seen on the October 7, episode of AEW Dynamite Brodie Lee lost the AEW TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Dog Collar match and was then written off television with an undisclosed injury. D[...]

'My Brain Hasn’t Accepted It Yet' - Jon Moxley Remembers Brodie Lee

Jon Moxley recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of SI.com about the passing of Brodie Lee. Here is what he had to say: “It doesn’t feel real,” Moxley said on Sunday evening. &[...] Dec 28 - Jon Moxley recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of SI.com about the passing of Brodie Lee. Here is what he had to say: “It doesn’t feel real,” Moxley said on Sunday evening. &[...]

WATCH: Being The Elite Dedicated To Brodie Lee

This week’s episode of “Being The Elite” has been dedicated to the late Jon Huber (Brodie Lee), who tragically passed away on December 26, 2020. The latest episode is titled “[...] Dec 28 - This week’s episode of “Being The Elite” has been dedicated to the late Jon Huber (Brodie Lee), who tragically passed away on December 26, 2020. The latest episode is titled “[...]

Randy Orton Remembers Brodie Lee In Touching Instagram Post

Randy Orton posted the following on his Instagram regarding the death of Jon Huber (Luke Harper/Brodie Lee): "I knew Luke from work. I always called him Luke. Some of us call each other by our ring[...] Dec 28 - Randy Orton posted the following on his Instagram regarding the death of Jon Huber (Luke Harper/Brodie Lee): "I knew Luke from work. I always called him Luke. Some of us call each other by our ring[...]

'My Heart Is So Broken. I Loved Brodie' - Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins posted the following on Instagram in regards to the death of Jon Huber (Luke Harper/Brodie Lee): "I was hoping at some point that the perfect words would come to me, but the truth is I[...] Dec 28 - Seth Rollins posted the following on Instagram in regards to the death of Jon Huber (Luke Harper/Brodie Lee): "I was hoping at some point that the perfect words would come to me, but the truth is I[...]

Riho Just Finished Her Stardom Run

AEW star Riho has been working in both All Elite Wrestling and Stardom in Japan--- but not anymore. According to a report from Dave Meltzer, Riho has finished her run with Stardom. This comes due to [...] Dec 28 - AEW star Riho has been working in both All Elite Wrestling and Stardom in Japan--- but not anymore. According to a report from Dave Meltzer, Riho has finished her run with Stardom. This comes due to [...]

Dax Harwood Recalls Time Brodie Lee Helped Him Cope With Wife's Miscarriage

Dax Harwood of FTR took to Twitter to share a story about Brodie Lee helping him and his wife cope with the loss of their unborn child. 3 years ago, my wife had a miscarriage. We didn’t tell [...] Dec 28 - Dax Harwood of FTR took to Twitter to share a story about Brodie Lee helping him and his wife cope with the loss of their unborn child. 3 years ago, my wife had a miscarriage. We didn’t tell [...]

CM Punk Donating Proceeds From Merchandise Sales To Brodie Lee’s Family

CM Punk is set to donate proceeds from his t-shirt sales to Brodie Lee’s family after his tragic passing at just 41. Punk's sales from his Pro Wrestling Tees merch for the next month will[...] Dec 27 - CM Punk is set to donate proceeds from his t-shirt sales to Brodie Lee’s family after his tragic passing at just 41. Punk's sales from his Pro Wrestling Tees merch for the next month will[...]

WWE Reveals Their Top 25 Matches of 2020

The official WWE website has announced the company's top 25 matches for 2020: 25. Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak (WWE Elimination Chamber)24. Five-Way Ladder Match for the vacant NXT Nort[...] Dec 27 - The official WWE website has announced the company's top 25 matches for 2020: 25. Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak (WWE Elimination Chamber)24. Five-Way Ladder Match for the vacant NXT Nort[...]

WWE Files Trademark Request For The “Hardy Bros”

Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy’s pairing may not be a short term teaming. On December 23, 2020 WWE filed to trademark the term “Hardy Bros,” which has been used by Riddle and Hardy on r[...] Dec 27 - Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy’s pairing may not be a short term teaming. On December 23, 2020 WWE filed to trademark the term “Hardy Bros,” which has been used by Riddle and Hardy on r[...]

Next Guest For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions Revealed

WWE Network News has revealed that former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley will be the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show on WWE Network. “Ding do[...] Dec 27 - WWE Network News has revealed that former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley will be the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show on WWE Network. “Ding do[...]