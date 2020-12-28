Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

"Days left in this year of infamy and I’m focused not just on a new “chapter,” but a whole new “book” in 2021. I am elated to share that I have joined Electronic Arts (EA) as its new head of marcom & content strategy within competitive gaming."

The news was revealed on his LinkedIn page :

WWE Executive Vice President Craig Tello is leaving his position to join EA. Tello is leaving the company after only 15 months in the role.

» More News From This Feed

Randy Orton Destroys the Set of Firefly Fun House on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton was scheduled to join Alexa Bliss for an in-ring segment, but "The Viper" appeared on the T[...] Dec 28 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton was scheduled to join Alexa Bliss for an in-ring segment, but "The Viper" appeared on the T[...]

Gran Metalik Scores Upset Victory Over The Miz on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Gran Metalik of Lucha House Party picked up a shocking upset victory over former WWE Champion The Miz. [...] Dec 28 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Gran Metalik of Lucha House Party picked up a shocking upset victory over former WWE Champion The Miz. [...]

Who Will Challenge Drew McIntyre for WWE Championship Next Week on Raw? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Keith Lee defeated "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus to earn the right to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WW[...] Dec 28 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Keith Lee defeated "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus to earn the right to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WW[...]

WWE Executive Leaving The Company To Join EA

WWE Executive Vice President Craig Tello is leaving his position to join EA. Tello is leaving the company after only 15 months in the role. The news [...] Dec 28 - WWE Executive Vice President Craig Tello is leaving his position to join EA. Tello is leaving the company after only 15 months in the role. The news [...]

Séptimo Dragón Involved In A Serious Motorcycle Accident

Major League Wrestling has announced that Séptimo Dragón was involved in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, December 27. “S[...] Dec 28 - Major League Wrestling has announced that Séptimo Dragón was involved in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, December 27. “S[...]

WWE Announces Three Matches For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced several matches for tonight’s WWE Raw broadcast on USA Network. Check out the official announcements below: Keith Lee vs. Sh[...] Dec 28 - WWE has announced several matches for tonight’s WWE Raw broadcast on USA Network. Check out the official announcements below: Keith Lee vs. Sh[...]

Brodie Lee Tribute Show Announced For Upcoming AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will now serve as a tribute show to Brodie Lee, who passed away aged 4[...] Dec 28 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced that the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will now serve as a tribute show to Brodie Lee, who passed away aged 4[...]

Join Our DISCORD Server To Remember Brodie Lee With The WNS Community

The wrestling world lost one of its most memorable figures over the weekend with the death of Brodie Lee. The wrestler, real name Jon Huber, died Satu[...] Dec 28 - The wrestling world lost one of its most memorable figures over the weekend with the death of Brodie Lee. The wrestler, real name Jon Huber, died Satu[...]

Vickie Guerrero Reveals How Her "EXCUSE ME!" Catchphrase Came About

During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Vickie Guerrero revealed the origins of her popular catchphrase, "EXCUSE ME!" "When I went[...] Dec 28 - During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Vickie Guerrero revealed the origins of her popular catchphrase, "EXCUSE ME!" "When I went[...]

'They Don’t Have Anybody Hot' - Jim Ross On WWE's Declining Ratings

WWE Hall Of Fame and current AEW commentator Jim Ross weighed-in on WWE's declining ratings over 2020 on the most recent episode of his "Grilling JR" [...] Dec 28 - WWE Hall Of Fame and current AEW commentator Jim Ross weighed-in on WWE's declining ratings over 2020 on the most recent episode of his "Grilling JR" [...]

Brodie Lee Was Struggling With Lung Issues Leading Up To Death

As seen on the October 7, episode of AEW Dynamite Brodie Lee lost the AEW TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Dog Collar match and was then written o[...] Dec 28 - As seen on the October 7, episode of AEW Dynamite Brodie Lee lost the AEW TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Dog Collar match and was then written o[...]

'My Brain Hasn’t Accepted It Yet' - Jon Moxley Remembers Brodie Lee

Jon Moxley recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of SI.com about the passing of Brodie Lee. Here is what he had to say: “It doesn’t [...] Dec 28 - Jon Moxley recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of SI.com about the passing of Brodie Lee. Here is what he had to say: “It doesn’t [...]

WATCH: Being The Elite Dedicated To Brodie Lee

This week’s episode of “Being The Elite” has been dedicated to the late Jon Huber (Brodie Lee), who tragically passed away on Decemb[...] Dec 28 - This week’s episode of “Being The Elite” has been dedicated to the late Jon Huber (Brodie Lee), who tragically passed away on Decemb[...]

Randy Orton Remembers Brodie Lee In Touching Instagram Post

Randy Orton posted the following on his Instagram regarding the death of Jon Huber (Luke Harper/Brodie Lee): "I knew Luke from work. I always calle[...] Dec 28 - Randy Orton posted the following on his Instagram regarding the death of Jon Huber (Luke Harper/Brodie Lee): "I knew Luke from work. I always calle[...]

'My Heart Is So Broken. I Loved Brodie' - Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins posted the following on Instagram in regards to the death of Jon Huber (Luke Harper/Brodie Lee): "I was hoping at some point that the [...] Dec 28 - Seth Rollins posted the following on Instagram in regards to the death of Jon Huber (Luke Harper/Brodie Lee): "I was hoping at some point that the [...]

Riho Just Finished Her Stardom Run

AEW star Riho has been working in both All Elite Wrestling and Stardom in Japan--- but not anymore. According to a report from Dave Meltzer, Riho has[...] Dec 28 - AEW star Riho has been working in both All Elite Wrestling and Stardom in Japan--- but not anymore. According to a report from Dave Meltzer, Riho has[...]

Dax Harwood Recalls Time Brodie Lee Helped Him Cope With Wife's Miscarriage

Dax Harwood of FTR took to Twitter to share a story about Brodie Lee helping him and his wife cope with the loss of their unborn child. 3 years ago[...] Dec 28 - Dax Harwood of FTR took to Twitter to share a story about Brodie Lee helping him and his wife cope with the loss of their unborn child. 3 years ago[...]

CM Punk Donating Proceeds From Merchandise Sales To Brodie Lee’s Family

CM Punk is set to donate proceeds from his t-shirt sales to Brodie Lee’s family after his tragic passing at just 41. Punk's sales from hi[...] Dec 27 - CM Punk is set to donate proceeds from his t-shirt sales to Brodie Lee’s family after his tragic passing at just 41. Punk's sales from hi[...]

WWE Reveals Their Top 25 Matches of 2020

The official WWE website has announced the company's top 25 matches for 2020: 25. Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak (WWE Elimination Chamber)24. [...] Dec 27 - The official WWE website has announced the company's top 25 matches for 2020: 25. Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak (WWE Elimination Chamber)24. [...]

WWE Files Trademark Request For The “Hardy Bros”

Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy’s pairing may not be a short term teaming. On December 23, 2020 WWE filed to trademark the term “Hardy Bros,&r[...] Dec 27 - Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy’s pairing may not be a short term teaming. On December 23, 2020 WWE filed to trademark the term “Hardy Bros,&r[...]

Next Guest For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions Revealed

WWE Network News has revealed that former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley will be the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Sku[...] Dec 27 - WWE Network News has revealed that former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley will be the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Sku[...]

Update On Pat McAfee's Current Status With WWE

We previously reported that Pat McAfee has been taken off WWE television and might not return for a while. On the most recent episode of Wrestling Ob[...] Dec 27 - We previously reported that Pat McAfee has been taken off WWE television and might not return for a while. On the most recent episode of Wrestling Ob[...]

PHOTO: Brodie Lee Jr. Joins Jim Ross At Today's Jaguars Game

Jim Ross posted a photo on Twitter of himself with Brodie Lee's Son, Brodie Jr today at the Jaguars game eating a hot dog. It would seem AEW arranged[...] Dec 27 - Jim Ross posted a photo on Twitter of himself with Brodie Lee's Son, Brodie Jr today at the Jaguars game eating a hot dog. It would seem AEW arranged[...]

Erick Rowan Remembers His Friend Jon Huber/Brodie Lee

Erick Redbeard (fka, Erick Rowan in WWE) posted the following on Instagram on the death of Jon Huber Luke Harper/Brodie Lee. "Heartbroken and numb.[...] Dec 27 - Erick Redbeard (fka, Erick Rowan in WWE) posted the following on Instagram on the death of Jon Huber Luke Harper/Brodie Lee. "Heartbroken and numb.[...]