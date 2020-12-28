Séptimo Dragón Involved In A Serious Motorcycle Accident

Major League Wrestling has announced that Séptimo Dragón was involved in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, December 27.

“Séptimo Dragón was involved in a serious accident while driving his motorcycle yesterday.

MLW.com has learned the popular luchador was rushed to Hospital Ciudad Médica Irapuato where he underwent surgery for undisclosed injuries last night.

“(Septimo) is in rough shape,” said Court Bauer. “We are all pulling for him and his family during this incredibly difficult situation.”

Particulars pertaining to his condition remain guarded out of privacy. However, there is a way MLW fans and friends can help:

“We’re asking our friends and fans in Mexico, especially in Guanajuato, who are type A+ blood donors, please consider donating,” said Dr. Nelson Sweglar, chief physician for Major League Wrestling.

A+ blood donors can learn more about donating by calling: +52 462 635 0300.”