Brodie Lee Tribute Show Announced For Upcoming AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will now serve as a tribute show to Brodie Lee, who passed away aged 41 on December 26 following a non-COVID related lung illness.

The following matches have been announced:

- Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy & 10 vs. Team Taz

- Young Bucks & Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party

- Hangman, John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. MJF, Santana & Ortiz

- Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Penelope Ford

- Lance Archer, Evil Uno & Grayson v. Eddie Kingston, Butcher & Blade