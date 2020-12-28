Vickie Guerrero Reveals How Her "EXCUSE ME!" Catchphrase Came About

"When I went out to the stage and [Edge] pushed me on the wheelchair, I went out there and I’m like, I just even know where to start and I even know which promo out to grab. I was lost. So the crowd is very smart, the fans you have to give them credit because they know exactly what’s going on in my face, (my) expression. I forgot and they started saying things like you need to go home. You don’t know what you’re doing. Get off the stage. You forgot your lines and I just yelled: ‘EXCUSE ME’. I said it again and then I didn’t think anything of it and then the next week, the writers are like, hey, let’s try that. Excuse Me again. Little by little the fans were expecting it every time I would come out for my promo or whatever I had to say."

During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Vickie Guerrero revealed the origins of her popular catchphrase, "EXCUSE ME!"

Brodie Lee Tribute Show Announced For Upcoming AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will now serve as a tribute show to Brodie Lee, who passed away aged 41 on December 26 following a non-COVID related lun[...] Dec 28 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced that the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will now serve as a tribute show to Brodie Lee, who passed away aged 41 on December 26 following a non-COVID related lun[...]

Join Our DISCORD Server To Remember Brodie Lee With The WNS Community

The wrestling world lost one of its most memorable figures over the weekend with the death of Brodie Lee. The wrestler, real name Jon Huber, died Saturday (Dec. 26) at the age of 41, and in the afterm[...] Dec 28 - The wrestling world lost one of its most memorable figures over the weekend with the death of Brodie Lee. The wrestler, real name Jon Huber, died Saturday (Dec. 26) at the age of 41, and in the afterm[...]

'They Don’t Have Anybody Hot' - Jim Ross On WWE's Declining Ratings

WWE Hall Of Fame and current AEW commentator Jim Ross weighed-in on WWE's declining ratings over 2020 on the most recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast. "They don’t have anybody hot.The[...] Dec 28 - WWE Hall Of Fame and current AEW commentator Jim Ross weighed-in on WWE's declining ratings over 2020 on the most recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast. "They don’t have anybody hot.The[...]

Brodie Lee Was Struggling With Lung Issues Leading Up To Death

As seen on the October 7, episode of AEW Dynamite Brodie Lee lost the AEW TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Dog Collar match and was then written off television with an undisclosed injury. D[...] Dec 28 - As seen on the October 7, episode of AEW Dynamite Brodie Lee lost the AEW TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Dog Collar match and was then written off television with an undisclosed injury. D[...]

'My Brain Hasn’t Accepted It Yet' - Jon Moxley Remembers Brodie Lee

Jon Moxley recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of SI.com about the passing of Brodie Lee. Here is what he had to say: “It doesn’t feel real,” Moxley said on Sunday evening. &[...] Dec 28 - Jon Moxley recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of SI.com about the passing of Brodie Lee. Here is what he had to say: “It doesn’t feel real,” Moxley said on Sunday evening. &[...]

WATCH: Being The Elite Dedicated To Brodie Lee

This week’s episode of “Being The Elite” has been dedicated to the late Jon Huber (Brodie Lee), who tragically passed away on December 26, 2020. The latest episode is titled “[...] Dec 28 - This week’s episode of “Being The Elite” has been dedicated to the late Jon Huber (Brodie Lee), who tragically passed away on December 26, 2020. The latest episode is titled “[...]

Randy Orton Remembers Brodie Lee In Touching Instagram Post

Randy Orton posted the following on his Instagram regarding the death of Jon Huber (Luke Harper/Brodie Lee): "I knew Luke from work. I always called him Luke. Some of us call each other by our ring[...] Dec 28 - Randy Orton posted the following on his Instagram regarding the death of Jon Huber (Luke Harper/Brodie Lee): "I knew Luke from work. I always called him Luke. Some of us call each other by our ring[...]

'My Heart Is So Broken. I Loved Brodie' - Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins posted the following on Instagram in regards to the death of Jon Huber (Luke Harper/Brodie Lee): "I was hoping at some point that the perfect words would come to me, but the truth is I[...] Dec 28 - Seth Rollins posted the following on Instagram in regards to the death of Jon Huber (Luke Harper/Brodie Lee): "I was hoping at some point that the perfect words would come to me, but the truth is I[...]

Riho Just Finished Her Stardom Run

AEW star Riho has been working in both All Elite Wrestling and Stardom in Japan--- but not anymore. According to a report from Dave Meltzer, Riho has finished her run with Stardom. This comes due to [...] Dec 28 - AEW star Riho has been working in both All Elite Wrestling and Stardom in Japan--- but not anymore. According to a report from Dave Meltzer, Riho has finished her run with Stardom. This comes due to [...]

Dax Harwood Recalls Time Brodie Lee Helped Him Cope With Wife's Miscarriage

Dax Harwood of FTR took to Twitter to share a story about Brodie Lee helping him and his wife cope with the loss of their unborn child. 3 years ago, my wife had a miscarriage. We didn’t tell [...] Dec 28 - Dax Harwood of FTR took to Twitter to share a story about Brodie Lee helping him and his wife cope with the loss of their unborn child. 3 years ago, my wife had a miscarriage. We didn’t tell [...]

CM Punk Donating Proceeds From Merchandise Sales To Brodie Lee’s Family

CM Punk is set to donate proceeds from his t-shirt sales to Brodie Lee’s family after his tragic passing at just 41. Punk's sales from his Pro Wrestling Tees merch for the next month will[...] Dec 27 - CM Punk is set to donate proceeds from his t-shirt sales to Brodie Lee’s family after his tragic passing at just 41. Punk's sales from his Pro Wrestling Tees merch for the next month will[...]

WWE Reveals Their Top 25 Matches of 2020

The official WWE website has announced the company's top 25 matches for 2020: 25. Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak (WWE Elimination Chamber)24. Five-Way Ladder Match for the vacant NXT Nort[...] Dec 27 - The official WWE website has announced the company's top 25 matches for 2020: 25. Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak (WWE Elimination Chamber)24. Five-Way Ladder Match for the vacant NXT Nort[...]

WWE Files Trademark Request For The “Hardy Bros”

Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy’s pairing may not be a short term teaming. On December 23, 2020 WWE filed to trademark the term “Hardy Bros,” which has been used by Riddle and Hardy on r[...] Dec 27 - Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy’s pairing may not be a short term teaming. On December 23, 2020 WWE filed to trademark the term “Hardy Bros,” which has been used by Riddle and Hardy on r[...]

Next Guest For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions Revealed

WWE Network News has revealed that former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley will be the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show on WWE Network. “Ding do[...] Dec 27 - WWE Network News has revealed that former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley will be the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show on WWE Network. “Ding do[...]

Update On Pat McAfee's Current Status With WWE

We previously reported that Pat McAfee has been taken off WWE television and might not return for a while. On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer had the following to say abo[...] Dec 27 - We previously reported that Pat McAfee has been taken off WWE television and might not return for a while. On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer had the following to say abo[...]

PHOTO: Brodie Lee Jr. Joins Jim Ross At Today's Jaguars Game

Jim Ross posted a photo on Twitter of himself with Brodie Lee's Son, Brodie Jr today at the Jaguars game eating a hot dog. It would seem AEW arranged for Brodie Jr. to attend. With Brodie, Jr at t[...] Dec 27 - Jim Ross posted a photo on Twitter of himself with Brodie Lee's Son, Brodie Jr today at the Jaguars game eating a hot dog. It would seem AEW arranged for Brodie Jr. to attend. With Brodie, Jr at t[...]

Erick Rowan Remembers His Friend Jon Huber/Brodie Lee

Erick Redbeard (fka, Erick Rowan in WWE) posted the following on Instagram on the death of Jon Huber Luke Harper/Brodie Lee. "Heartbroken and numb. Just when I think my eyes have dried, I thin[...] Dec 27 - Erick Redbeard (fka, Erick Rowan in WWE) posted the following on Instagram on the death of Jon Huber Luke Harper/Brodie Lee. "Heartbroken and numb. Just when I think my eyes have dried, I thin[...]

Kenny Omega Lost The AEW World Title To Brodie Lee Jr. Recently

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was recently involved in a post-show segment with Brodie Lee's 8-year-old son, losing his title. The segment was filmed after the latest Dynamite Holiday Bash episode an[...] Dec 27 - AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was recently involved in a post-show segment with Brodie Lee's 8-year-old son, losing his title. The segment was filmed after the latest Dynamite Holiday Bash episode an[...]

Bray Wyatt Posts An Emotional Tribute To Brodie Lee (Luke Harper)

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend and former tag team partner Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper in WWE who passed away at the age of 41. His wife revea[...] Dec 26 - WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend and former tag team partner Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper in WWE who passed away at the age of 41. His wife revea[...]

WWE Issues Statement On The Passing Of Former Superstar Luke Harper

WWE has issued the following statement on the passing of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) better known to WWE fans as Luke Harper. WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harp[...] Dec 26 - WWE has issued the following statement on the passing of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) better known to WWE fans as Luke Harper. WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harp[...]

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has paid tribute to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) on his social media. “I’m devastated by the loss of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr. Brodie Lee, formerly Luk[...] Dec 26 - AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has paid tribute to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) on his social media. “I’m devastated by the loss of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr. Brodie Lee, formerly Luk[...]

Wrestling World In Shock At The Untimely Passing Of Brodie Lee

The world of professional wrestling in shock tonight regarding the news that AEW star Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper in WWE has passed away at the age of 41. His wife revealed in an Instagram[...] Dec 26 - The world of professional wrestling in shock tonight regarding the news that AEW star Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper in WWE has passed away at the age of 41. His wife revealed in an Instagram[...]

Wife Of Jon Huber (Brodie Lee) Issues Statement On His Passing

The wife of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper posted the following statement on Instagram regarding his passing at the age of 41. "My best friend died today. I never wanted to write [...] Dec 26 - The wife of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper posted the following statement on Instagram regarding his passing at the age of 41. "My best friend died today. I never wanted to write [...]