Riho Just Finished Her Stardom Run

AEW star Riho has been working in both All Elite Wrestling and Stardom in Japan--- but not anymore.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer, Riho has finished her run with Stardom. This comes due to the fact that Stardom wants their talent to be exclusive to their promotion.

Riho hasn't appeared in AEW since March due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions, so it's unclear when she'll return.