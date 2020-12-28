Dax Harwood Recalls Time Brodie Lee Helped Him Cope With Wife's Miscarriage

That’s the kind of people they are. That’s the kind of people this world needs. That’s the kind of person I need to be. I love you Jon. Thanks for everything. This Knob Creek is for you. pic.twitter.com/PpA5xFyVQk

3 years ago, my wife had a miscarriage. We didn’t tell very many people. We told the Hubers. During a difficult time in our lives, Jon & Amanda would text and call my wife and I just to see how we were doing. They sent flowers, cards, and care packages.

Dax Harwood of FTR took to Twitter to share a story about Brodie Lee helping him and his wife cope with the loss of their unborn child.

Join Our DISCORD Server To Remember Brodie Lee With The WNS Community

The wrestling world lost one of its most memorable figures over the weekend with the death of Brodie Lee. The wrestler, real name Jon Huber, died Satu[...] Dec 28 - The wrestling world lost one of its most memorable figures over the weekend with the death of Brodie Lee. The wrestler, real name Jon Huber, died Satu[...]

Vickie Guerrero Reveals How Her "EXCUSE ME!" Catchphrase Came About

During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Vickie Guerrero revealed the origins of her popular catchphrase, "EXCUSE ME!" "When I went[...] Dec 28 - During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Vickie Guerrero revealed the origins of her popular catchphrase, "EXCUSE ME!" "When I went[...]

'They Don’t Have Anybody Hot' - Jim Ross On WWE's Declining Ratings

WWE Hall Of Fame and current AEW commentator Jim Ross weighed-in on WWE's declining ratings over 2020 on the most recent episode of his "Grilling JR" [...] Dec 28 - WWE Hall Of Fame and current AEW commentator Jim Ross weighed-in on WWE's declining ratings over 2020 on the most recent episode of his "Grilling JR" [...]

Brodie Lee Was Struggling With Lung Issues Leading Up To Death

As seen on the October 7, episode of AEW Dynamite Brodie Lee lost the AEW TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Dog Collar match and was then written o[...] Dec 28 - As seen on the October 7, episode of AEW Dynamite Brodie Lee lost the AEW TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Dog Collar match and was then written o[...]

'My Brain Hasn’t Accepted It Yet' - Jon Moxley Remembers Brodie Lee

Jon Moxley recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of SI.com about the passing of Brodie Lee. Here is what he had to say: “It doesn’t [...] Dec 28 - Jon Moxley recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of SI.com about the passing of Brodie Lee. Here is what he had to say: “It doesn’t [...]

WATCH: Being The Elite Dedicated To Brodie Lee

This week’s episode of “Being The Elite” has been dedicated to the late Jon Huber (Brodie Lee), who tragically passed away on Decemb[...] Dec 28 - This week’s episode of “Being The Elite” has been dedicated to the late Jon Huber (Brodie Lee), who tragically passed away on Decemb[...]

Randy Orton Remembers Brodie Lee In Touching Instagram Post

Randy Orton posted the following on his Instagram regarding the death of Jon Huber (Luke Harper/Brodie Lee): "I knew Luke from work. I always calle[...] Dec 28 - Randy Orton posted the following on his Instagram regarding the death of Jon Huber (Luke Harper/Brodie Lee): "I knew Luke from work. I always calle[...]

'My Heart Is So Broken. I Loved Brodie' - Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins posted the following on Instagram in regards to the death of Jon Huber (Luke Harper/Brodie Lee): "I was hoping at some point that the [...] Dec 28 - Seth Rollins posted the following on Instagram in regards to the death of Jon Huber (Luke Harper/Brodie Lee): "I was hoping at some point that the [...]

Riho Just Finished Her Stardom Run

AEW star Riho has been working in both All Elite Wrestling and Stardom in Japan--- but not anymore. According to a report from Dave Meltzer, Riho has[...] Dec 28 - AEW star Riho has been working in both All Elite Wrestling and Stardom in Japan--- but not anymore. According to a report from Dave Meltzer, Riho has[...]

CM Punk Donating Proceeds From Merchandise Sales To Brodie Lee’s Family

CM Punk is set to donate proceeds from his t-shirt sales to Brodie Lee’s family after his tragic passing at just 41. Punk's sales from hi[...] Dec 27 - CM Punk is set to donate proceeds from his t-shirt sales to Brodie Lee’s family after his tragic passing at just 41. Punk's sales from hi[...]

WWE Reveals Their Top 25 Matches of 2020

The official WWE website has announced the company's top 25 matches for 2020: 25. Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak (WWE Elimination Chamber)24. [...] Dec 27 - The official WWE website has announced the company's top 25 matches for 2020: 25. Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak (WWE Elimination Chamber)24. [...]

WWE Files Trademark Request For The “Hardy Bros”

Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy’s pairing may not be a short term teaming. On December 23, 2020 WWE filed to trademark the term “Hardy Bros,&r[...] Dec 27 - Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy’s pairing may not be a short term teaming. On December 23, 2020 WWE filed to trademark the term “Hardy Bros,&r[...]

Next Guest For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions Revealed

WWE Network News has revealed that former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley will be the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Sku[...] Dec 27 - WWE Network News has revealed that former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley will be the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Sku[...]

Update On Pat McAfee's Current Status With WWE

We previously reported that Pat McAfee has been taken off WWE television and might not return for a while. On the most recent episode of Wrestling Ob[...] Dec 27 - We previously reported that Pat McAfee has been taken off WWE television and might not return for a while. On the most recent episode of Wrestling Ob[...]

PHOTO: Brodie Lee Jr. Joins Jim Ross At Today's Jaguars Game

Jim Ross posted a photo on Twitter of himself with Brodie Lee's Son, Brodie Jr today at the Jaguars game eating a hot dog. It would seem AEW arranged[...] Dec 27 - Jim Ross posted a photo on Twitter of himself with Brodie Lee's Son, Brodie Jr today at the Jaguars game eating a hot dog. It would seem AEW arranged[...]

Erick Rowan Remembers His Friend Jon Huber/Brodie Lee

Erick Redbeard (fka, Erick Rowan in WWE) posted the following on Instagram on the death of Jon Huber Luke Harper/Brodie Lee. "Heartbroken and numb.[...] Dec 27 - Erick Redbeard (fka, Erick Rowan in WWE) posted the following on Instagram on the death of Jon Huber Luke Harper/Brodie Lee. "Heartbroken and numb.[...]

Kenny Omega Lost The AEW World Title To Brodie Lee Jr. Recently

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was recently involved in a post-show segment with Brodie Lee's 8-year-old son, losing his title. The segment was filmed[...] Dec 27 - AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was recently involved in a post-show segment with Brodie Lee's 8-year-old son, losing his title. The segment was filmed[...]

Bray Wyatt Posts An Emotional Tribute To Brodie Lee (Luke Harper)

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend and former tag team partner Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper in WW[...] Dec 26 - WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend and former tag team partner Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper in WW[...]

WWE Issues Statement On The Passing Of Former Superstar Luke Harper

WWE has issued the following statement on the passing of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) better known to WWE fans as Luke Harper. WWE is saddened to learn t[...] Dec 26 - WWE has issued the following statement on the passing of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) better known to WWE fans as Luke Harper. WWE is saddened to learn t[...]

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has paid tribute to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) on his social media. “I’m devastated by the loss of Jon Hu[...] Dec 26 - AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has paid tribute to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) on his social media. “I’m devastated by the loss of Jon Hu[...]

Wrestling World In Shock At The Untimely Passing Of Brodie Lee

The world of professional wrestling in shock tonight regarding the news that AEW star Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper in WWE has passed away a[...] Dec 26 - The world of professional wrestling in shock tonight regarding the news that AEW star Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper in WWE has passed away a[...]

Wife Of Jon Huber (Brodie Lee) Issues Statement On His Passing

The wife of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper posted the following statement on Instagram regarding his passing at the age of 41. "My best [...] Dec 26 - The wife of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper posted the following statement on Instagram regarding his passing at the age of 41. "My best [...]

AEW Star Brodie Lee & Former WWE Superstar Luke Harper Passes Away

It is with great sadness we report Jon Huber better known to wrestling fans as AEW star Brodie Lee, and former WWE Superstar Luke Harper has passed aw[...] Dec 26 - It is with great sadness we report Jon Huber better known to wrestling fans as AEW star Brodie Lee, and former WWE Superstar Luke Harper has passed aw[...]