WWE Reveals Their Top 25 Matches of 2020

25. Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak (WWE Elimination Chamber) 24. Five-Way Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title (NXT TakeOver XXX) 23. Toni Storm vs. Kay Lee Ray – NXT UK Women’s Title “I Quit” Match (NXT UK, Feb. 27) 22. Big E vs. Sheamus – Falls Count Anywhere Match (SmackDown, Oct. 9) 21. Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher – NXT Fight Pit (WWE NXT, May 27) 20. Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (WWE Clash of Champions) 19. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania 36) 18. NXT Championship Fatal 4-Way Iron Man Match (NXT Super Tuesday) 17. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins (WWE Money in the Bank) 16. Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai – NXT Women’s Championship Match (NXT Halloween Havoc) 15. Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches (WWE Money in the Bank) 14. Men’s Royal Rumble Match 13. Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens – TLC Match (WWE TLC) 12. Triple Threat NXT Women’s Title Match (NXT TakeOver: In Your House) 11. Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole – Winner Take All Match (NXT Great American Bash) 10. NXT Champion Finn Bálor vs. Kyle O’Reilly (NXT TakeOver 31) 9. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair – NXT Women’s Championship Match (WrestleMania 36) 8. WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov – NXT United Kingdom Championship (NXT UK, Oct. 29) 7. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton – Ambulance Match (WWE Clash of Champions) 6. Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles – Intercontinental Championship Match (SmackDown, June 12) 5. Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match (WWE Clash of Champions) 4. Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (Survivor Series) 3. Edge vs. Randy Orton – The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever (WWE Backlash) 2. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match (WWE Hell in a Cell) 1. The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard Match (WrestleMania 36)

The official WWE website has announced the company's top 25 matches for 2020:

CM Punk Donating Proceeds From Merchandise Sales To Brodie Lee’s Family

CM Punk is set to donate proceeds from his t-shirt sales to Brodie Lee’s family after his tragic passing at just 41. Punk's sales from his Pro Wrestling Tees merch for the next month will[...] Dec 27 - CM Punk is set to donate proceeds from his t-shirt sales to Brodie Lee’s family after his tragic passing at just 41. Punk's sales from his Pro Wrestling Tees merch for the next month will[...]

WWE Files Trademark Request For The “Hardy Bros”

Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy’s pairing may not be a short term teaming. On December 23, 2020 WWE filed to trademark the term “Hardy Bros,” which has been used by Riddle and Hardy on r[...] Dec 27 - Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy’s pairing may not be a short term teaming. On December 23, 2020 WWE filed to trademark the term “Hardy Bros,” which has been used by Riddle and Hardy on r[...]

Next Guest For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions Revealed

WWE Network News has revealed that former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley will be the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show on WWE Network. “Ding do[...] Dec 27 - WWE Network News has revealed that former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley will be the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show on WWE Network. “Ding do[...]

Update On Pat McAfee's Current Status With WWE

We previously reported that Pat McAfee has been taken off WWE television and might not return for a while. On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer had the following to say abo[...] Dec 27 - We previously reported that Pat McAfee has been taken off WWE television and might not return for a while. On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer had the following to say abo[...]

PHOTO: Brodie Lee Jr. Joins Jim Ross At Today's Jaguars Game

Jim Ross posted a photo on Twitter of himself with Brodie Lee's Son, Brodie Jr today at the Jaguars game eating a hot dog. It would seem AEW arranged for Brodie Jr. to attend. With Brodie, Jr at t[...] Dec 27 - Jim Ross posted a photo on Twitter of himself with Brodie Lee's Son, Brodie Jr today at the Jaguars game eating a hot dog. It would seem AEW arranged for Brodie Jr. to attend. With Brodie, Jr at t[...]

Erick Rowan Remembers His Friend Jon Huber/Brodie Lee

Erick Redbeard (fka, Erick Rowan in WWE) posted the following on Instagram on the death of Jon Huber Luke Harper/Brodie Lee. "Heartbroken and numb. Just when I think my eyes have dried, I thin[...] Dec 27 - Erick Redbeard (fka, Erick Rowan in WWE) posted the following on Instagram on the death of Jon Huber Luke Harper/Brodie Lee. "Heartbroken and numb. Just when I think my eyes have dried, I thin[...]

Kenny Omega Lost The AEW World Title To Brodie Lee Jr. Recently

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was recently involved in a post-show segment with Brodie Lee's 8-year-old son, losing his title. The segment was filmed after the latest Dynamite Holiday Bash episode an[...] Dec 27 - AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was recently involved in a post-show segment with Brodie Lee's 8-year-old son, losing his title. The segment was filmed after the latest Dynamite Holiday Bash episode an[...]

Bray Wyatt Posts An Emotional Tribute To Brodie Lee (Luke Harper)

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend and former tag team partner Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper in WWE who passed away at the age of 41. His wife revea[...] Dec 26 - WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend and former tag team partner Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper in WWE who passed away at the age of 41. His wife revea[...]

WWE Issues Statement On The Passing Of Former Superstar Luke Harper

WWE has issued the following statement on the passing of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) better known to WWE fans as Luke Harper. WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harp[...] Dec 26 - WWE has issued the following statement on the passing of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) better known to WWE fans as Luke Harper. WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harp[...]

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has paid tribute to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) on his social media. “I’m devastated by the loss of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr. Brodie Lee, formerly Luk[...] Dec 26 - AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has paid tribute to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) on his social media. “I’m devastated by the loss of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr. Brodie Lee, formerly Luk[...]

Wrestling World In Shock At The Untimely Passing Of Brodie Lee

The world of professional wrestling in shock tonight regarding the news that AEW star Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper in WWE has passed away at the age of 41. His wife revealed in an Instagram[...] Dec 26 - The world of professional wrestling in shock tonight regarding the news that AEW star Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper in WWE has passed away at the age of 41. His wife revealed in an Instagram[...]

Wife Of Jon Huber (Brodie Lee) Issues Statement On His Passing

The wife of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper posted the following statement on Instagram regarding his passing at the age of 41. "My best friend died today. I never wanted to write [...] Dec 26 - The wife of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper posted the following statement on Instagram regarding his passing at the age of 41. "My best friend died today. I never wanted to write [...]

AEW Star Brodie Lee & Former WWE Superstar Luke Harper Passes Away

It is with great sadness we report Jon Huber better known to wrestling fans as AEW star Brodie Lee, and former WWE Superstar Luke Harper has passed away aged 41. A statement was released by All Elite[...] Dec 26 - It is with great sadness we report Jon Huber better known to wrestling fans as AEW star Brodie Lee, and former WWE Superstar Luke Harper has passed away aged 41. A statement was released by All Elite[...]

Legendary Pro Wrestler Danny Hodge Has Passed Away

Pro-wrestling legend and pioneer Danny Hodge has passed away aged 88. He is renowned for his wrestling career, both amateur and professional. He was also famous for the ability to crush apples with on[...] Dec 26 - Pro-wrestling legend and pioneer Danny Hodge has passed away aged 88. He is renowned for his wrestling career, both amateur and professional. He was also famous for the ability to crush apples with on[...]

WWE SmackDown On Christmas Night Draws Huge Viewership

This week's edition of WWE SmackDown on Christmas evening drew an impressive 3.336 million viewers, the highest television viewership for a WWE television show in 2020. The episode was also the most-w[...] Dec 26 - This week's edition of WWE SmackDown on Christmas evening drew an impressive 3.336 million viewers, the highest television viewership for a WWE television show in 2020. The episode was also the most-w[...]

Vince McMahon’s Isn’t In Good Health According To Former WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has often been outspoken about his former employer and former boss, Vince McMahon, although on Twitter today he sent out love to Vince McMahon who he claims is dealing with[...] Dec 26 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback has often been outspoken about his former employer and former boss, Vince McMahon, although on Twitter today he sent out love to Vince McMahon who he claims is dealing with[...]

21 Names Confirmed For WWE Legend's Night, 3 More Rumored

WWE has announced that the RAW coming up on January 3rd, 2021 will be "Legend's Night", with scheduled appearances from Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Torrie Wilson, Beth Phoenix, Mark Henry, Hill[...] Dec 26 - WWE has announced that the RAW coming up on January 3rd, 2021 will be "Legend's Night", with scheduled appearances from Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Torrie Wilson, Beth Phoenix, Mark Henry, Hill[...]

WWE Retaped and Edited Spots On The Christmas Edition of SmackDown

With WWE pre-taping SmackDown for the first time in a long time, it seems they've gone immediately back to their old habits with the show. Much like in the past, this past Friday's episode of SmackDo[...] Dec 26 - With WWE pre-taping SmackDown for the first time in a long time, it seems they've gone immediately back to their old habits with the show. Much like in the past, this past Friday's episode of SmackDo[...]

Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck Wants Vince McMahon To Set Aside $23.8 Million As Lawsuit Reward

It is being reported by Law 360 and OK Magazine that the former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck has requested that Vince McMahon set aside $23.8 million for a potential award in Luck’s wrongful ter[...] Dec 26 - It is being reported by Law 360 and OK Magazine that the former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck has requested that Vince McMahon set aside $23.8 million for a potential award in Luck’s wrongful ter[...]

WWE SmackDown! (12/25/2020) Quick Results

Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens in a cage match to retain the WWE Universal Championship Charlotte Flair & Asuka defeated Carmella & Bailey and Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair to retain t[...] Dec 26 - Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens in a cage match to retain the WWE Universal Championship Charlotte Flair & Asuka defeated Carmella & Bailey and Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair to retain t[...]

Hulk Hogan Reveals His Insanely Expensive Christmas Gift

Hulk Hogan had a great Christmas! WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter today that he is the owner of a new Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody car. He tweeted: “Santa just [...] Dec 25 - Hulk Hogan had a great Christmas! WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter today that he is the owner of a new Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody car. He tweeted: “Santa just [...]

'I Have A Really Thick Skin, Kids.' - Chris Jericho Responds To Body Shaming

Chris Jericho has taken to Twitter to address being body-shamed on Twitter during this week's AEW Dynamite. He tweeted: "Awwww they are? Well either way, I guarantee I can do more timed pushups, we[...] Dec 25 - Chris Jericho has taken to Twitter to address being body-shamed on Twitter during this week's AEW Dynamite. He tweeted: "Awwww they are? Well either way, I guarantee I can do more timed pushups, we[...]

Early News On Plans For The 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning for for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to feature the 2020 inductees. The 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony was nixed [...] Dec 25 - According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning for for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to feature the 2020 inductees. The 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony was nixed [...]