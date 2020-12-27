WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Next Guest For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions Revealed
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 27, 2020
WWE Network News has revealed that former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley will be the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show on WWE Network.
“Ding dong, hello? Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions is back in just two weeks with a brand new episode. The first one of 2021 will feature the Texas Rattlesnake sitting down with one of the most successful stars in modern wrestling and women’s wrestling history, Bayley.
Bayley, a grand slam champion who has been in numerous “history making matches” along with record title reigns, will be the first female guest on the series, and only the second modern era star featured. Previous guests include Drew McIntyre, Bill Goldberg, Ric Flair, Big Show, The Undertaker, Kane, and more. Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Bayley will premiere on Sunday, January 10th.”
