Update On Pat McAfee's Current Status With WWE

We previously reported that Pat McAfee has been taken off WWE television and might not return for a while.

On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer had the following to say about the situation:

"I just think they don’t want to bring him in every single week. You know it’s better in smaller doses…" "He did nothing wrong, there was no heat. I was told that specifically. There’s no heat on either side. It’s just they wanted him off for a little while. That’s what I was told."

Thanks to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription.