Bray Wyatt Posts An Emotional Tribute To Brodie Lee (Luke Harper)

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend and former tag team partner Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper in WWE who passed away at the age of 41. His wife revealed in an Instagram post that he passed due to a "hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue" and was surrounded by loved ones in his final hours.

Here is what Wyatt posted:

"You were my best friend. My brother, my partner, my Terry Gordy. We changed this whole game because we refused to do it any way but OUR way. We were always at our best when we were a team I think we both knew it. We fought like brothers because we were. I’m so goddamn pissed. This isn’t how it was supposed to be, it was supposed to be us fat, bald and useless running Wyatt Family spots in high school gyms in our 70’s. Where do we go now? What do I do knowing I’ll never hear your condescending sarcasm as I am riding high. I miss you so fucking much already. I would do anything just live through our worst moments again I can’t believe you’re gone. I’m so sorry brother. I’m so sorry. You will always be a part of me, whether I like it or not without you everything is different and I hope Amanda truly knows that I am here not just to say it but because I love them too. I will make sure your son knows the incredible man you were. Not the legends people will tell but the real you that very few people got to see. I promise I’ll put him over clean in dark matches when he’s old enough just like I promised. 😉I’m hurting so bad. I wish I had a chance to say goodbye. But then again, it’s Saturday and you know what that means.... save me a seat next to you wherever you are, that’s where I belong. I’ll be there when it’s my time. Goodbye forever Brodie. I love you

Windham"