Wrestling World In Shock At The Untimely Passing Of Brodie Lee

The world of professional wrestling in shock tonight regarding the news that AEW star Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper in WWE has passed away at the age of 41. His wife revealed in an Instagram post that he passed due to a "hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue" and was surrounded by loved ones in his final hours.

Below are some of the reactions from his friends and colleges who worked with him over the years.

In utter disbelief hearing of the passing of Brodie Lee. I’m unable to process this. I can’t believe it. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 27, 2020

This was my Bday, which I share with Doc. Brodie & Miro photobombed us & we all shared a great laugh.



I’m shattered over Brodie’s passing. He was full of life with a wife & young children he loved. A devastating reminder of how fragile life is. Rest well, friend.#RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/3p5BH18YIr — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 27, 2020

I hope you all get to know someone like Jon. He was the biggest family man & someone who made me laugh daily. I’ll miss him every day for the rest of my life. I love you, Brodie, and I thank you so much for loving me. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 27, 2020

The world has lost a great one.



One of the absolute best.



In every way. #RIPBrodieLee — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 27, 2020

I’m so deeply sorry for the loss of Jon Huber. We bonded over the love of our children. He was a true family man. #RIPBrodieLee — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 27, 2020

RIP Jon. I am going to miss you. https://t.co/CkRt6TLKZ2 — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) December 27, 2020

Heartbroken. A great opponent and a great man...I will miss you Jon. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/4i0NuSLkBO — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 27, 2020