Wrestling World In Shock At The Untimely Passing Of Brodie Lee
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 26, 2020
The world of professional wrestling in shock tonight regarding the news that AEW star Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper in WWE has passed away at the age of 41. His wife revealed in an Instagram post that he passed due to a "hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue" and was surrounded by loved ones in his final hours.
Below are some of the reactions from his friends and colleges who worked with him over the years.
In utter disbelief hearing of the passing of Brodie Lee. I’m unable to process this. I can’t believe it.
I hope you all get to know someone like Jon. He was the biggest family man & someone who made me laugh daily. I’ll miss him every day for the rest of my life. I love you, Brodie, and I thank you so much for loving me.
It’s hard to explain to people, and I’m not certain he would want me to, that the biggest, scariest man you’ll ever see on your television is the kindest soul you’d ever meet. A model of a husband and father, and proof that some people are too good for this earth. ♥️ https://t.co/jm6YKlRNBu