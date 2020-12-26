AEW Star Brodie Lee & Former WWE Superstar Luke Harper Passes Away

It is with great sadness we report Jon Huber better known to wrestling fans as AEW star Brodie Lee, and former WWE Superstar Luke Harper has passed away aged 41.

A statement was released by All Elite Wrestling on the official website and social media this evening. Click here to also read a statement from Huber's wife on his untimely passing.

Jon Huber

1979 -2020

The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way - a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee.

Jon's love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon's popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time. transcended AEW. We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own.

This is a developing story...

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Huber's family and friends.