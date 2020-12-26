Legendary Pro Wrestler Danny Hodge Has Passed Away

Pro-wrestling legend and pioneer Danny Hodge has passed away aged 88. He is renowned for his wrestling career, both amateur and professional. He was also famous for the ability to crush apples with one hand!

WWE Hall of Famer and seven-time world champion Bret Hart has referred to Hodge as "one of the greatest wrestlers in pro wrestling or amateur wrestling there’s ever been", and described being in the same room as Hodge at the 2008 National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum's award ceremony as "a big, big honor for me".

Hodge’s niece posted on Twitter that he passed away after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

“my great uncle danny hodge (the man the myth the legend) passed away last night from Alzheimer’s please honor his memory by sharing what you love most about him/his career if ur a fan.”





I’ve just seen the saddening news from my friend ⁦@Fgbrisco⁩ that the legendary Danny Hodge has passed away. Please take the time to google this incredible man and his career both in Wrestling and Boxing. I always loved talking to him. My deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/NToh6LuGnc — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) December 26, 2020