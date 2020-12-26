WWE SmackDown On Christmas Night Draws Huge Viewership
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 26, 2020
This week's edition of WWE SmackDown on Christmas evening drew an impressive 3.336 million viewers, the highest television viewership for a WWE television show in 2020. The episode was also the most-watched episode of SmackDown since the FOX premiere in October 2019.
The first hour drew 4.097 million viewers and the second 2.574 million viewers with a 0.8 in the 18-49 demo.
The show had a strong lead from the New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings football game.
https://wrestlr.me/65752/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Dec 27
Dec 27 - AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was recently involved in a post-show segment with Brodie Lee's 8-year-old son, losing his title. The segment was filmed[...]
Dec 26
Dec 26 - WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend and former tag team partner Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper in WW[...]
Dec 26
Dec 26 - WWE has issued the following statement on the passing of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) better known to WWE fans as Luke Harper. WWE is saddened to learn t[...]
Dec 26
Dec 26 - AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has paid tribute to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) on his social media. “I’m devastated by the loss of Jon Hu[...]
Dec 26
Dec 26 - The world of professional wrestling in shock tonight regarding the news that AEW star Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper in WWE has passed away a[...]
Dec 26
Dec 26 - The wife of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), fka Luke Harper posted the following statement on Instagram regarding his passing at the age of 41. "My best [...]
Dec 26
Dec 26 - It is with great sadness we report Jon Huber better known to wrestling fans as AEW star Brodie Lee, and former WWE Superstar Luke Harper has passed aw[...]
Dec 26
Dec 26 - Pro-wrestling legend and pioneer Danny Hodge has passed away aged 88. He is renowned for his wrestling career, both amateur and professional. He was a[...]
Dec 26
Dec 26 - This week's edition of WWE SmackDown on Christmas evening drew an impressive 3.336 million viewers, the highest television viewership for a WWE televi[...]
Dec 26
Dec 26 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback has often been outspoken about his former employer and former boss, Vince McMahon, although on Twitter today he sent out l[...]
Dec 26
Dec 26 - WWE has announced that the RAW coming up on January 3rd, 2021 will be "Legend's Night", with scheduled appearances from Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt An[...]
Dec 26
Dec 26 - With WWE pre-taping SmackDown for the first time in a long time, it seems they've gone immediately back to their old habits with the show. Much like [...]
Dec 26
Dec 26 - It is being reported by Law 360 and OK Magazine that the former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck has requested that Vince McMahon set aside $23.8 million [...]
Dec 26
Dec 26 - Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens in a cage match to retain the WWE Universal Championship Charlotte Flair & Asuka defeated Carmella & Bail[...]
Dec 25
Dec 25 - Hulk Hogan had a great Christmas! WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter today that he is the owner of a new Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Rede[...]
Dec 25
Dec 25 - Chris Jericho has taken to Twitter to address being body-shamed on Twitter during this week's AEW Dynamite. He tweeted: "Awwww they are? Well eithe[...]
Dec 25
Dec 25 - According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning for for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to feature the 2020 inducte[...]
Dec 25
Dec 25 - Pat McAfee has reportedly been pulled off of WWE television, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. According to Meltzer[...]
Dec 25
Dec 25 - WWE is reported to be interested in signing several Impact Wrestling stars according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer - "WWE has been making over[...]
Dec 25
Dec 25 - On behalf of everyone here at WrestlingNewsSource.com, I would like to take a moment and wish all of you a very Merry Christmas! 2020 has been a year[...]
Dec 25
Dec 25 - During an interview with Forbes, AEW's TNT Champion Darby Allin was asked about watching other wrestling promotions. “I just watch skating vi[...]
Dec 25
Dec 25 - Despite both shows not opposing each other this past Wednesday night, both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT have both suffered loss of viewers on their latest[...]
Dec 24
Dec 24 - During an interview with The Playbook podcast, Stephanie McMahon was asked about a variety of topics when it comes to WWE, one being the difference be[...]
Dec 24
Dec 24 - On his latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented discussed Chyna in WWE and how much money she made during at her peak. “She was probabl[...]
Dec 24
Dec 24 - Mickie James recently took part in an interview on her official website about appearing for the upcoming WWE Raw Legends Night on January 4 and why sh[...]