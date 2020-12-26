Vince McMahon’s Isn’t In Good Health According To Former WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has often been outspoken about his former employer and former boss, Vince McMahon, although on Twitter today he sent out love to Vince McMahon who he claims is dealing with health issues.

McMahon was last seen on television at the Survivor Series pay-per-view and is at most WWE events backstage. No other reports concerning his health have surfaced but it is worth bearing in mind he is 75 and likely dealing with age-related health issues given his age, but to our knowledge nothing significant unless Ryback knows more.

Here is his tweet:

"Despite the pain and frustration the @wwe has caused me since walking away I want to send love their way towards @vincemcmahon as I’ve heard his health isn’t great these days. Hopefully he can find the strength to overcome so he can witness me kicking his a$$ fully for."