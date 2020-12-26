WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
21 Names Confirmed For WWE Legend's Night, 3 More Rumored
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 26, 2020
WWE has announced that the RAW coming up on January 3rd, 2021 will be "Legend's Night", with scheduled appearances from Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Torrie Wilson, Beth Phoenix, Mark Henry, Hillbilly Jim, Jimmy Hart, Big Show, Jacquelyn, Booker T, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, Jeff Jarrett, Mickie James, Carlito, Candice Michelle, The Boogeyman, IRS, Melina, and Alicia Fox.
Fightful Select is reporting that three more names are being considered: Teddy Long, Ron Simmons and Molly Holly.
It's not known if anything is set in stone for them to appear, but they are all on good terms with WWE, so it's completely possible that they'll accept the invitation.
