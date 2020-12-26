Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck Wants Vince McMahon To Set Aside $23.8 Million As Lawsuit Reward

It is being reported by Law 360 and OK Magazine that the former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck has requested that Vince McMahon set aside $23.8 million for a potential award in Luck’s wrongful termination lawsuit.

Simply put, he wants that money set aside so that if he wins his lawsuit, he doesn't have to risk McMahon not having it.

Luck filed his lawsuit against McMahon back in April right after being fired, which was four days before the XFL filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This was before The Rock and his private equity group purchased the league from McMahon.

The filing also adds...