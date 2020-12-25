Hulk Hogan Reveals His Insanely Expensive Christmas Gift

Santa just brought me the new Dodge Red Eye Wide Body brother MERRY CHRISTMAS BROTHER HH pic.twitter.com/7rCCluIZET

“Santa just brought me the new Dodge Red Eye Wide Body brother MERRY CHRISTMAS BROTHER HH,”

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter today that he is the owner of a new Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody car. He tweeted:

