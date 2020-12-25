WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
'I Have A Really Thick Skin, Kids.' - Chris Jericho Responds To Body Shaming
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 25, 2020
Chris Jericho has taken to Twitter to address being body-shamed on Twitter during this week's AEW Dynamite. He tweeted:
"Awwww they are? Well either way, I guarantee I can do more timed pushups, weighted squats and incline sit-ups than all of them AND still draw record ratings. I have a really thick skin, kids....#LeChampion"
https://wrestlr.me/65745/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Dec 26
Dec 26 - It is being reported by Law 360 and OK Magazine that the former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck has requested that Vince McMahon set aside $23.8 million [...]
Dec 26
Dec 26 - Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens in a cage match to retain the WWE Universal Championship Charlotte Flair & Asuka defeated Carmella & Bail[...]
Dec 25
Dec 25 - Hulk Hogan had a great Christmas! WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter today that he is the owner of a new Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Rede[...]
Dec 25
Dec 25 - Chris Jericho has taken to Twitter to address being body-shamed on Twitter during this week's AEW Dynamite. He tweeted: "Awwww they are? Well eithe[...]
Dec 25
Dec 25 - According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning for for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to feature the 2020 inducte[...]
Dec 25
Dec 25 - Pat McAfee has reportedly been pulled off of WWE television, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. According to Meltzer[...]
Dec 25
Dec 25 - WWE is reported to be interested in signing several Impact Wrestling stars according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer - "WWE has been making over[...]
Dec 25
Dec 25 - On behalf of everyone here at WrestlingNewsSource.com, I would like to take a moment and wish all of you a very Merry Christmas! 2020 has been a year[...]
Dec 25
Dec 25 - During an interview with Forbes, AEW's TNT Champion Darby Allin was asked about watching other wrestling promotions. “I just watch skating vi[...]
Dec 25
Dec 25 - Despite both shows not opposing each other this past Wednesday night, both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT have both suffered loss of viewers on their latest[...]
Dec 24
Dec 24 - During an interview with The Playbook podcast, Stephanie McMahon was asked about a variety of topics when it comes to WWE, one being the difference be[...]
Dec 24
Dec 24 - On his latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented discussed Chyna in WWE and how much money she made during at her peak. “She was probabl[...]
Dec 24
Dec 24 - Mickie James recently took part in an interview on her official website about appearing for the upcoming WWE Raw Legends Night on January 4 and why sh[...]
Dec 24
Dec 24 - The cards for the two-night AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash specials next week and the following Wednesday on TNT were confirmed on this week's "Holida[...]
Dec 24
Dec 24 - In a recent interview with Fightful, Kevin Owens said that despite of all the success Roman Reigns has earned in WWE, he’s still “one of t[...]
Dec 24
Dec 24 - PWInsider is reporting WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan will open his new restaurant, Hogan’s Hangout, this weekend at 499 Mandalay Avenue in Clearw[...]
Dec 24
Dec 24 - Sting recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast on which he talked about joining AEW: “Here recently I didn’t want it to end th[...]
Dec 24
Dec 24 - The Inner Circle (MJF and Chris Jericho) defeated Top Flight The Jurassic Express defeat Colt Cabana, Alan Angels & Pres10 Vance of the Dark Or[...]
Dec 23 WWE NXT Quick Results (12/23/2020) Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Killian Dain and Drake Maverick in a Street Fight for the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championships Isaiah Scott defeated[...]
Dec 23 - Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Killian Dain and Drake Maverick in a Street Fight for the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championships Isaiah Scott defeated[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - WWE issued the following: The NXT Year-End Awards are back! Get ready to celebrate an incredible 2020 for the black-and-gold brand by recognizing th[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - During a recent interview with DigitalSpy.com, Ronda Rousey revealed what she doesn't miss about WWE. “I love wrestling but I think it was ma[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - AXS TV issued the following: Highlights Include the Broadcast Premiere of ‘Bound For Glory’, a Special Edition of ‘IMPACT In 60&rsq[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - Justice Robinson recently suffered a fractured orbital bone and was unable to compete at the recent Road To Tokyo Dome event and thus has been removed[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - WWE taped the Christmas episode of SmackDown on Tuesday and the main event of the show featured a big title change. The main event was a lumberjack m[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - In a recent interview with Thibaud Choplin, former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam was asked about possibly joining All Elite Wrestling during which he reve[...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π