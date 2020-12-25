Early News On Plans For The 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning for for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to feature the 2020 inductees.

The 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony was nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at the time the following names were announced; NWO (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash), Batista, the Bella Twins, JBL, Davey Boy Smith, and Jushin Liger.

Meltzer added, "it'll probably be a virtual ceremony but those decisions depend on a number of factors."