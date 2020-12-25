Pat McAfee Has Reportedly Been Pulled From WWE Television

Pat McAfee has reportedly been pulled off of WWE television, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. According to Meltzer, it was a company decision, not McAffee's. It remains unknown why WWE made the decision and there is reportedly no timetable for his return to the company.

McAfee has received high praise for his recent performances so this does seem like an odd decision.

We'll update you when we hear more.