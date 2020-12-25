WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Pat McAfee Has Reportedly Been Pulled From WWE Television
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 25, 2020
Pat McAfee has reportedly been pulled off of
WWE television, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. According to Meltzer, it was a company decision, not McAffee's. It remains unknown why WWE made the decision and there is reportedly no timetable for his return to the company.
McAfee has received high praise for his recent performances so this does seem like an odd decision.
We'll update you when we hear more.
