Darby Allin Explains Why He Doesn't Watch WWE, Compares Skateboarding To Professional Wrestling

During an interview with Forbes, AEW's TNT Champion Darby Allin was asked about watching other wrestling promotions.

“I just watch skating videos. That’s it. I don’t want to be inspired by anything. I want my body of work to be its own thing.”

“I know it’s like that with skaters, a lot of skaters don’t watch certain videos because they don’t want their skating to be inspired just like I do with wrestling. I respect everybody’s hard work and stuff, but there comes a point where I just want to be in my own brain about things, I don’t want to be inspired by anybody.”

“With skateboarding, I felt like my life was more outlaw. I could really go and do whatever I wanted, and when I broke my ankle, so be it. But there’s a lot more responsibilities with wrestling, but at the same time, when I would fall on a skateboard I wouldn’t have that adrenaline rush for people. But when you fall in a wrestling ring, there’s thousands of people cheering you on and there’s nothing that beats that feeling. I really couldn’t tell a story on a skateboard as you do in the ring, but the only story I would tell on a skateboard is ‘hopefully I don’t die on this thing.’”