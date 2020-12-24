Mickie James Doesn’t Consider Herself A Legend

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mickie James recently took part in an interview on her official website about appearing for the upcoming WWE Raw Legends Night on January 4 and why she doesn’t actually consider herself a legend.
"Honestly I hadn’t even considered the label “Legend” for myself. I feel like that’s a whole different level of respect that I have for people that I consider Legends. I’m grateful to be a part of the WWE family and I’m excited for Legends night. Call me legend, call me Superstar, call me whatever you want. Just know that I am far from done making history, and ready to get back to all the things that I do best – gettin’ the W’s."
Dec 24 - On his latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented discussed Chyna in WWE and how much money she made during at her peak. “She was probably the first woman wrestler to make 7 figures, in o[...]
Dec 24 - The cards for the two-night AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash specials next week and the following Wednesday on TNT were confirmed on this week's "Holiday Bash" themed episode NEW YEAR’S SMASH NIG[...]
Dec 24 - In a recent interview with Fightful, Kevin Owens said that despite of all the success Roman Reigns has earned in WWE, he’s still “one of the boys”. “I’ve always admire[...]
Hulk Hogan Opening A New Restaurant This Weekend PWInsider is reporting WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan will open his new restaurant, Hogan’s Hangout, this weekend at 499 Mandalay Avenue in Clearwater, Florida. Hogan previously ran “Hogan&r[...]
Dec 24 - Sting recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast on which he talked about joining AEW: “Here recently I didn’t want it to end the way it ended [in WWE]. I was pushing t[...]
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (12/23/2020) The Inner Circle (MJF and Chris Jericho) defeated Top Flight The Jurassic Express defeat Colt Cabana, Alan Angels & Pres10 Vance of the Dark Order PAC defeated Butcher Dustin Rhodes defeated [...]
WWE NXT Quick Results (12/23/2020) Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Killian Dain and Drake Maverick in a Street Fight for the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championships Isaiah Scott defeated Jake Atlas Rhea Ripley defeated Dakota Kai Bron[...]
WWE NXT Year-End Awards Nominations Revealed WWE issued the following: The NXT Year-End Awards are back! Get ready to celebrate an incredible 2020 for the black-and-gold brand by recognizing the biggest Superstars, matches, moments and more fr[...]
Dec 23 - During a recent interview with DigitalSpy.com, Ronda Rousey revealed what she doesn't miss about WWE. “I love wrestling but I think it was maybe Sarah Rowe (Sarah Logan) who told me this, she[...]
Dec 23 - Justice Robinson recently suffered a fractured orbital bone and was unable to compete at the recent Road To Tokyo Dome event and thus has been removed from the Wrestle Kingdom 15 event NJPW issued th[...]
Dec 23 - WWE taped the Christmas episode of SmackDown on Tuesday and the main event of the show featured a big title change. The main event was a lumberjack match between Sami Zayn and Big E for Zayn’s [...]
Dec 23 - In a recent interview with Thibaud Choplin, former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam was asked about possibly joining All Elite Wrestling during which he revealed he is open to the idea and also he now makes [...]
Dec 23 - Below are the confirmed matches for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network. - WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch[...]
Dec 23 - In a recent interview with BT Sport, Daniel Bryan discussed his in-ring future with WWE: "So, I’m confident in my body and longevity, but it’s also like now, my life I’ve got diff[...]
Complete List Of WWE Slammy Awards 2020 Winners The 2020 WWE Slammy Awards ceremony aired today on the free version of the WWE Network and social media. Below is the list of all winners: – Superstar Of The Year: Drew McIntyre (WWE[...]
Dec 22 - Below is the full list of categories including the nominees for the 2020 WWE Slammy Awards, which airs tomorrow. Superstar of the Year Drew McIntyre Roman Reigns Randy Orton Braun Strowman &ld[...]
Dec 22 - WWE has announced that the Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is now a Lumberjack Match for Friday’s Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on FOX which was taped today. Below is the[...]
WWE Raw Viewership Featuring WWE TLC PPV Fallout Last week’s WWE Raw drew a historically low viewership, and things didn't improve much for this Monday's episode which featured all the fallout from WWE TLC pay-per-view. Showbuzz Daily reveale[...]
Dec 22 - As seen during Sunday night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view event, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander defeated The New Day to win the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships. Following the match, Benjamin dedi[...]
Dec 21 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, RETRIBUTION member T-Bar defeated former WWE United States Champion Ricochet after Ricochet began to assault Mustafa Ali, who was continuing to try to pe[...]