AEW New Year's Smash Night 1 & Night 2 Cards Announced

The cards for the two-night AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash specials next week and the following Wednesday on TNT were confirmed on this week's "Holiday Bash" themed episode

NEW YEAR’S SMASH NIGHT ONE (DECEMBER 30TH)

* Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix (AEW World Title)

* Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon (AEW Women's Title)

* Wardlow vs. Jake Hager

* Jon Moxley in action

NEW YEAR’S SMASH NIGHT TWO (JANUARY 6TH)

* Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal

* Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage (TNT Title)

* FTR vs. Jurassic Express

* Special guest Snoop Dogg on commentary