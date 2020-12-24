Hulk Hogan Opening A New Restaurant This Weekend

PWInsider is reporting WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan will open his new restaurant, Hogan’s Hangout, this weekend at 499 Mandalay Avenue in Clearwater, Florida. Hogan previously ran “Hogan’s Beach” restaurant in Tampa, which was shut down in 2015.

“THERE’S ONLY ONE PLACE TO HANG OUT ON THE BEACH, AND THAT’S RIGHT HERE, AT HOGAN’S HANGOUT!

Come in off of Clearwater beach and enjoy the best beach eats and drinks, brother. Enjoy two floors of the coolest destination on the beach. We offer an extensive menu with something for everyone and drinks you will never forget.

Don’t miss out on your chance to own the limited collection of exclusive Hogan’s Hangout merch. From shirts to Hogan’s signature Bicep Mug.”

