AEW Dynamite Quick Results (12/23/2020)

'She Was Probably The First Woman Wrestler To Make 7 Figures' - JR On Chyna

On his latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented discussed Chyna in WWE and how much money she made during at her peak. “She was probably the first woman wrestler to make 7 figures, in o[...] Dec 24 - On his latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented discussed Chyna in WWE and how much money she made during at her peak. “She was probably the first woman wrestler to make 7 figures, in o[...]

Mickie James Doesn’t Consider Herself A Legend

Mickie James recently took part in an interview on her official website about appearing for the upcoming WWE Raw Legends Night on January 4 and why she doesn’t actually consider herself a legend[...] Dec 24 - Mickie James recently took part in an interview on her official website about appearing for the upcoming WWE Raw Legends Night on January 4 and why she doesn’t actually consider herself a legend[...]

AEW New Year's Smash Night 1 & Night 2 Cards Announced

The cards for the two-night AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash specials next week and the following Wednesday on TNT were confirmed on this week's "Holiday Bash" themed episode NEW YEAR’S SMASH NIG[...] Dec 24 - The cards for the two-night AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash specials next week and the following Wednesday on TNT were confirmed on this week's "Holiday Bash" themed episode NEW YEAR’S SMASH NIG[...]

'I’ve Always Admired Roman A Lot' - Kevin Owens

In a recent interview with Fightful, Kevin Owens said that despite of all the success Roman Reigns has earned in WWE, he’s still “one of the boys”. “I’ve always admire[...] Dec 24 - In a recent interview with Fightful, Kevin Owens said that despite of all the success Roman Reigns has earned in WWE, he’s still “one of the boys”. “I’ve always admire[...]

Hulk Hogan Opening A New Restaurant This Weekend

PWInsider is reporting WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan will open his new restaurant, Hogan’s Hangout, this weekend at 499 Mandalay Avenue in Clearwater, Florida. Hogan previously ran “Hogan&r[...] Dec 24 - PWInsider is reporting WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan will open his new restaurant, Hogan’s Hangout, this weekend at 499 Mandalay Avenue in Clearwater, Florida. Hogan previously ran “Hogan&r[...]

Sting Talks About Tony Khan Asking Him To Join AEW

Sting recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast on which he talked about joining AEW: “Here recently I didn’t want it to end the way it ended [in WWE]. I was pushing t[...] Dec 24 - Sting recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast on which he talked about joining AEW: “Here recently I didn’t want it to end the way it ended [in WWE]. I was pushing t[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (12/23/2020)

The Inner Circle (MJF and Chris Jericho) defeated Top Flight The Jurassic Express defeat Colt Cabana, Alan Angels & Pres10 Vance of the Dark Order PAC defeated Butcher Dustin Rhodes defeated [...] Dec 24 - The Inner Circle (MJF and Chris Jericho) defeated Top Flight The Jurassic Express defeat Colt Cabana, Alan Angels & Pres10 Vance of the Dark Order PAC defeated Butcher Dustin Rhodes defeated [...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (12/23/2020)

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Killian Dain and Drake Maverick in a Street Fight for the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championships Isaiah Scott defeated Jake Atlas Rhea Ripley defeated Dakota Kai Bron[...] Dec 23 - Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Killian Dain and Drake Maverick in a Street Fight for the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championships Isaiah Scott defeated Jake Atlas Rhea Ripley defeated Dakota Kai Bron[...]

WWE NXT Year-End Awards Nominations Revealed

WWE issued the following: The NXT Year-End Awards are back! Get ready to celebrate an incredible 2020 for the black-and-gold brand by recognizing the biggest Superstars, matches, moments and more fr[...] Dec 23 - WWE issued the following: The NXT Year-End Awards are back! Get ready to celebrate an incredible 2020 for the black-and-gold brand by recognizing the biggest Superstars, matches, moments and more fr[...]

Ronda Rousey Reveals What She Doesn't Miss About WWE

During a recent interview with DigitalSpy.com, Ronda Rousey revealed what she doesn't miss about WWE. “I love wrestling but I think it was maybe Sarah Rowe (Sarah Logan) who told me this, she[...] Dec 23 - During a recent interview with DigitalSpy.com, Ronda Rousey revealed what she doesn't miss about WWE. “I love wrestling but I think it was maybe Sarah Rowe (Sarah Logan) who told me this, she[...]

Impact Announces "Wrestle Week" Special On AXS TV

AXS TV issued the following: Highlights Include the Broadcast Premiere of ‘Bound For Glory’, a Special Edition of ‘IMPACT In 60’, the In-Depth Profile ‘This Is Hard To K[...] Dec 23 - AXS TV issued the following: Highlights Include the Broadcast Premiere of ‘Bound For Glory’, a Special Edition of ‘IMPACT In 60’, the In-Depth Profile ‘This Is Hard To K[...]

Juice Robinson Pulled From NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Event Due To Injury

Justice Robinson recently suffered a fractured orbital bone and was unable to compete at the recent Road To Tokyo Dome event and thus has been removed from the Wrestle Kingdom 15 event NJPW issued th[...] Dec 23 - Justice Robinson recently suffered a fractured orbital bone and was unable to compete at the recent Road To Tokyo Dome event and thus has been removed from the Wrestle Kingdom 15 event NJPW issued th[...]

Big Title Change Occurred On WWE SmackDown Christmas Special (Spoiler)

WWE taped the Christmas episode of SmackDown on Tuesday and the main event of the show featured a big title change. The main event was a lumberjack match between Sami Zayn and Big E for Zayn’s [...] Dec 23 - WWE taped the Christmas episode of SmackDown on Tuesday and the main event of the show featured a big title change. The main event was a lumberjack match between Sami Zayn and Big E for Zayn’s [...]

Rob Van Dam Reveals He's Making Good Money Outside Of WWE

In a recent interview with Thibaud Choplin, former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam was asked about possibly joining All Elite Wrestling during which he revealed he is open to the idea and also he now makes [...] Dec 23 - In a recent interview with Thibaud Choplin, former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam was asked about possibly joining All Elite Wrestling during which he revealed he is open to the idea and also he now makes [...]

Confirmed Matches For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT On USA Network

Below are the confirmed matches for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network. - WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch[...] Dec 23 - Below are the confirmed matches for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network. - WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch[...]

Confirmed Matches For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

AEW has announced the following card for tonight’s new Dynamite on TNT: - AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed. - Tony Schiavone interviews Sting. - AEW Women’s Cham[...] Dec 23 - AEW has announced the following card for tonight’s new Dynamite on TNT: - AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed. - Tony Schiavone interviews Sting. - AEW Women’s Cham[...]

'I Am Switching Priorities In My Life' - Daniel Bryan On His In-Ring Future

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Daniel Bryan discussed his in-ring future with WWE: "So, I’m confident in my body and longevity, but it’s also like now, my life I’ve got diff[...] Dec 23 - In a recent interview with BT Sport, Daniel Bryan discussed his in-ring future with WWE: "So, I’m confident in my body and longevity, but it’s also like now, my life I’ve got diff[...]

Complete List Of WWE Slammy Awards 2020 Winners

The 2020 WWE Slammy Awards ceremony aired today on the free version of the WWE Network and social media. Below is the list of all winners: – Superstar Of The Year: Drew McIntyre (WWE[...] Dec 23 - The 2020 WWE Slammy Awards ceremony aired today on the free version of the WWE Network and social media. Below is the list of all winners: – Superstar Of The Year: Drew McIntyre (WWE[...]

Full List of Categories & Nominees For 2020 WWE Slammy Awards

Below is the full list of categories including the nominees for the 2020 WWE Slammy Awards, which airs tomorrow. Superstar of the Year Drew McIntyre Roman Reigns Randy Orton Braun Strowman &ld[...] Dec 22 - Below is the full list of categories including the nominees for the 2020 WWE Slammy Awards, which airs tomorrow. Superstar of the Year Drew McIntyre Roman Reigns Randy Orton Braun Strowman &ld[...]

Stipulation Added To WWE SmackDown Intercontinental Title Match

WWE has announced that the Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is now a Lumberjack Match for Friday’s Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on FOX which was taped today. Below is the[...] Dec 22 - WWE has announced that the Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is now a Lumberjack Match for Friday’s Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on FOX which was taped today. Below is the[...]

WWE Raw Viewership Featuring WWE TLC PPV Fallout

Last week’s WWE Raw drew a historically low viewership, and things didn't improve much for this Monday's episode which featured all the fallout from WWE TLC pay-per-view. Showbuzz Daily reveale[...] Dec 22 - Last week’s WWE Raw drew a historically low viewership, and things didn't improve much for this Monday's episode which featured all the fallout from WWE TLC pay-per-view. Showbuzz Daily reveale[...]

'There’s No Reason To Watch It. None. Zero' - Vince Russo On WWE Raw

During a recent interview on Sportskeeda.com's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE creative writer Vince Russo has some strong words about this past Monday's WWE Raw:“This is it in a nut[...] Dec 22 - During a recent interview on Sportskeeda.com's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE creative writer Vince Russo has some strong words about this past Monday's WWE Raw:“This is it in a nut[...]

Shelton Benjamin Comments On Dedicating Title Win To Shad Gaspard

As seen during Sunday night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view event, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander defeated The New Day to win the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships. Following the match, Benjamin dedi[...] Dec 22 - As seen during Sunday night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view event, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander defeated The New Day to win the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships. Following the match, Benjamin dedi[...]

Jim Cornette Discusses WWE Viewership Declining In 2020

Jim Cornette addressed WWE viewership decline over 2020 on his latest Drive-Thru podcast. Here is what he had to say: “It’s just, you have to undo a lot of needless damage that’s [...] Dec 22 - Jim Cornette addressed WWE viewership decline over 2020 on his latest Drive-Thru podcast. Here is what he had to say: “It’s just, you have to undo a lot of needless damage that’s [...]