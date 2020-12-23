WWE NXT Year-End Awards Nominations Revealed

WWE issued the following:

The NXT Year-End Awards are back!

Get ready to celebrate an incredible 2020 for the black-and-gold brand by recognizing the biggest Superstars, matches, moments and more from this past year.

And the best part? You can help select the winners!

The NXT Universe will be able to vote in each category, with the winners being announced on the Dec. 30 edition of NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Check back with WWE’s digital and social platforms throughout the day as categories and nominees are revealed, and make your voice heard!

Breakout Star of the Year – VOTE HERE

Pat McAfee

Damian Priest

Shotzi Blackheart

Cameron Grimes

Dexter Lumis

Timothy Thatcher

Raquel Gonzalez

Santos Escobar

Ilja Dragunov

Rivalry of the Year – VOTE HERE

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano

Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Robert Stone

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov

Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven

Tag Team of the Year – VOTE HERE

Undisputed ERA

Oney and Danny

Breezango

Imperium

Gallus

Legado Del Fantasma

Male Competitor of the Year – VOTE HERE

Finn Bálor

Adam Cole

Johnny Gargano

Keith Lee

WALTER

Tommaso Ciampa