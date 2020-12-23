Ronda Rousey Reveals What She Doesn't Miss About WWE

During a recent interview with DigitalSpy.com, Ronda Rousey revealed what she doesn't miss about WWE.

“I love wrestling but I think it was maybe Sarah Rowe (Sarah Logan) who told me this, she wrestles for free but they pay her to travel,” she said. “The hardest part I think was just not being able to lay down horizontally, you know. Taking a bunch of hard bumps, your back hurts and you just want to lay down.”

“All I wanted to do between shows is lay down with my legs up and traveling you’re just sitting upright all the time and my back would kill me. So the actual act of traveling I do not miss it all, it was the absolute worse.”

“My bottom vertebrae in my back is actually broken in half,” she added. “So that has something to do with it. But traveling on a broken back is the absolute worst. I love being home on my extra firm Tempur-Pedic mattress every night.”