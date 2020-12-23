WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Big Title Change Occurred On WWE SmackDown Christmas Special (Spoiler)
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 23, 2020
WWE taped the Christmas episode of SmackDown on Tuesday and the main event of the show featured a big title change.
The main event was a lumberjack match between Sami Zayn and Big E for Zayn’s Intercontinental Championship. Big E picked up the victory and is now a 2x Intercontinental Champion having previously held it in 2013 after defeating Curtis Axel.
You can see the title change this Friday on FOX.
