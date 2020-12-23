Big Title Change Occurred On WWE SmackDown Christmas Special (Spoiler)

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

You can see the title change this Friday on FOX.

The main event was a lumberjack match between Sami Zayn and Big E for Zayn’s Intercontinental Championship. Big E picked up the victory and is now a 2x Intercontinental Champion having previously held it in 2013 after defeating Curtis Axel.

WWE taped the Christmas episode of SmackDown on Tuesday and the main event of the show featured a big title change.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

'She Was Probably The First Woman Wrestler To Make 7 Figures' - JR On Chyna

On his latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented discussed Chyna in WWE and how much money she made during at her peak. “She was probabl[...] Dec 24 - On his latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented discussed Chyna in WWE and how much money she made during at her peak. “She was probabl[...]

Mickie James Doesn’t Consider Herself A Legend

Mickie James recently took part in an interview on her official website about appearing for the upcoming WWE Raw Legends Night on January 4 and why sh[...] Dec 24 - Mickie James recently took part in an interview on her official website about appearing for the upcoming WWE Raw Legends Night on January 4 and why sh[...]

AEW New Year's Smash Night 1 & Night 2 Cards Announced

The cards for the two-night AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash specials next week and the following Wednesday on TNT were confirmed on this week's "Holida[...] Dec 24 - The cards for the two-night AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash specials next week and the following Wednesday on TNT were confirmed on this week's "Holida[...]

'I’ve Always Admired Roman A Lot' - Kevin Owens

In a recent interview with Fightful, Kevin Owens said that despite of all the success Roman Reigns has earned in WWE, he’s still “one of t[...] Dec 24 - In a recent interview with Fightful, Kevin Owens said that despite of all the success Roman Reigns has earned in WWE, he’s still “one of t[...]

Hulk Hogan Opening A New Restaurant This Weekend

PWInsider is reporting WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan will open his new restaurant, Hogan’s Hangout, this weekend at 499 Mandalay Avenue in Clearw[...] Dec 24 - PWInsider is reporting WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan will open his new restaurant, Hogan’s Hangout, this weekend at 499 Mandalay Avenue in Clearw[...]

Sting Talks About Tony Khan Asking Him To Join AEW

Sting recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast on which he talked about joining AEW: “Here recently I didn’t want it to end th[...] Dec 24 - Sting recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast on which he talked about joining AEW: “Here recently I didn’t want it to end th[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (12/23/2020)

The Inner Circle (MJF and Chris Jericho) defeated Top Flight The Jurassic Express defeat Colt Cabana, Alan Angels & Pres10 Vance of the Dark Or[...] Dec 24 - The Inner Circle (MJF and Chris Jericho) defeated Top Flight The Jurassic Express defeat Colt Cabana, Alan Angels & Pres10 Vance of the Dark Or[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (12/23/2020)

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Killian Dain and Drake Maverick in a Street Fight for the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championships Isaiah Scott defeated[...] Dec 23 - Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Killian Dain and Drake Maverick in a Street Fight for the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championships Isaiah Scott defeated[...]

WWE NXT Year-End Awards Nominations Revealed

WWE issued the following: The NXT Year-End Awards are back! Get ready to celebrate an incredible 2020 for the black-and-gold brand by recognizing th[...] Dec 23 - WWE issued the following: The NXT Year-End Awards are back! Get ready to celebrate an incredible 2020 for the black-and-gold brand by recognizing th[...]

Ronda Rousey Reveals What She Doesn't Miss About WWE

During a recent interview with DigitalSpy.com, Ronda Rousey revealed what she doesn't miss about WWE. “I love wrestling but I think it was ma[...] Dec 23 - During a recent interview with DigitalSpy.com, Ronda Rousey revealed what she doesn't miss about WWE. “I love wrestling but I think it was ma[...]

Impact Announces "Wrestle Week" Special On AXS TV

AXS TV issued the following: Highlights Include the Broadcast Premiere of ‘Bound For Glory’, a Special Edition of ‘IMPACT In 60&rsq[...] Dec 23 - AXS TV issued the following: Highlights Include the Broadcast Premiere of ‘Bound For Glory’, a Special Edition of ‘IMPACT In 60&rsq[...]

Juice Robinson Pulled From NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Event Due To Injury

Justice Robinson recently suffered a fractured orbital bone and was unable to compete at the recent Road To Tokyo Dome event and thus has been removed[...] Dec 23 - Justice Robinson recently suffered a fractured orbital bone and was unable to compete at the recent Road To Tokyo Dome event and thus has been removed[...]

Big Title Change Occurred On WWE SmackDown Christmas Special (Spoiler)

WWE taped the Christmas episode of SmackDown on Tuesday and the main event of the show featured a big title change. The main event was a lumberjack m[...] Dec 23 - WWE taped the Christmas episode of SmackDown on Tuesday and the main event of the show featured a big title change. The main event was a lumberjack m[...]

Rob Van Dam Reveals He's Making Good Money Outside Of WWE

In a recent interview with Thibaud Choplin, former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam was asked about possibly joining All Elite Wrestling during which he reve[...] Dec 23 - In a recent interview with Thibaud Choplin, former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam was asked about possibly joining All Elite Wrestling during which he reve[...]

Confirmed Matches For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT On USA Network

Below are the confirmed matches for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network. - WWE [...] Dec 23 - Below are the confirmed matches for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network. - WWE [...]

Confirmed Matches For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

AEW has announced the following card for tonight’s new Dynamite on TNT: - AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed. - Tony Sch[...] Dec 23 - AEW has announced the following card for tonight’s new Dynamite on TNT: - AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed. - Tony Sch[...]

'I Am Switching Priorities In My Life' - Daniel Bryan On His In-Ring Future

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Daniel Bryan discussed his in-ring future with WWE: "So, I’m confident in my body and longevity, but it&[...] Dec 23 - In a recent interview with BT Sport, Daniel Bryan discussed his in-ring future with WWE: "So, I’m confident in my body and longevity, but it&[...]

Complete List Of WWE Slammy Awards 2020 Winners

The 2020 WWE Slammy Awards ceremony aired today on the free version of the WWE Network and social media. Below is the list of all winners: –&n[...] Dec 23 - The 2020 WWE Slammy Awards ceremony aired today on the free version of the WWE Network and social media. Below is the list of all winners: –&n[...]

Full List of Categories & Nominees For 2020 WWE Slammy Awards

Below is the full list of categories including the nominees for the 2020 WWE Slammy Awards, which airs tomorrow. Superstar of the Year Drew McInty[...] Dec 22 - Below is the full list of categories including the nominees for the 2020 WWE Slammy Awards, which airs tomorrow. Superstar of the Year Drew McInty[...]

Stipulation Added To WWE SmackDown Intercontinental Title Match

WWE has announced that the Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is now a Lumberjack Match for Friday’s Christmas Day edition of Sma[...] Dec 22 - WWE has announced that the Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is now a Lumberjack Match for Friday’s Christmas Day edition of Sma[...]

WWE Raw Viewership Featuring WWE TLC PPV Fallout

Last week’s WWE Raw drew a historically low viewership, and things didn't improve much for this Monday's episode which featured all the fallout [...] Dec 22 - Last week’s WWE Raw drew a historically low viewership, and things didn't improve much for this Monday's episode which featured all the fallout [...]

'There’s No Reason To Watch It. None. Zero' - Vince Russo On WWE Raw

During a recent interview on Sportskeeda.com's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE creative writer Vince Russo has some strong words about thi[...] Dec 22 - During a recent interview on Sportskeeda.com's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE creative writer Vince Russo has some strong words about thi[...]

Shelton Benjamin Comments On Dedicating Title Win To Shad Gaspard

As seen during Sunday night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view event, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander defeated The New Day to win the WWE Raw Tag Team[...] Dec 22 - As seen during Sunday night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view event, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander defeated The New Day to win the WWE Raw Tag Team[...]

Jim Cornette Discusses WWE Viewership Declining In 2020

Jim Cornette addressed WWE viewership decline over 2020 on his latest Drive-Thru podcast. Here is what he had to say: “It’s just, you h[...] Dec 22 - Jim Cornette addressed WWE viewership decline over 2020 on his latest Drive-Thru podcast. Here is what he had to say: “It’s just, you h[...]