'I Am Switching Priorities In My Life' - Daniel Bryan On His In-Ring Future

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Daniel Bryan discussed his in-ring future with WWE:

"So, I’m confident in my body and longevity, but it’s also like now, my life I’ve got different priorities as far as like I still love wrestling and I feel like I’ll always wrestle as long as I can physically do it. But do I want to continue to wrestle full time when you’ve got two babies at home?"

"So now I am switching priorities in my life where for years wrestling has been the key focus. Like my contract is coming up soon, and we’re looking at me transitioning to maybe less than a full-time wrestler. My time being a full-time wrestler are numbered. I’m going to be more like a full-time dad, part-time wrestler. Wrestling is my side job, daddy is my most important job."