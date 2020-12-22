Stipulation Added To WWE SmackDown Intercontinental Title Match
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 22, 2020
WWE has announced that the Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is now a Lumberjack Match for Friday’s Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on FOX which was taped today.
Below is the updated lineup:
- Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles vs. TBA
- WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defends against Big E in a Lumberjack Match
- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match
