Stipulation Added To WWE SmackDown Intercontinental Title Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 22, 2020

WWE has announced that the Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is now a Lumberjack Match for Friday’s Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on FOX which was taped today.

Below is the updated lineup:

- Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles vs. TBA

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defends against Big E in a Lumberjack Match

- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match


Dec 22
Full List of Categories & Nominees For 2020 WWE Slammy Awards
Below is the full list of categories including the nominees for the 2020 WWE Slammy Awards, which airs tomorrow. Superstar of the Year Drew McInty[...]
Dec 22
Stipulation Added To WWE SmackDown Intercontinental Title Match
WWE has announced that the Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is now a Lumberjack Match for Friday’s Christmas Day edition of Sma[...]
Dec 22
WWE Raw Viewership Featuring WWE TLC PPV Fallout
Last week’s WWE Raw drew a historically low viewership, and things didn't improve much for this Monday's episode which featured all the fallout [...]
Dec 22
'There’s No Reason To Watch It. None. Zero' - Vince Russo On WWE Raw
During a recent interview on Sportskeeda.com's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE creative writer Vince Russo has some strong words about thi[...]
Dec 22
Shelton Benjamin Comments On Dedicating Title Win To Shad Gaspard
As seen during Sunday night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view event, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander defeated The New Day to win the WWE Raw Tag Team[...]
Dec 22
Jim Cornette Discusses WWE Viewership Declining In 2020
Jim Cornette addressed WWE viewership decline over 2020 on his latest Drive-Thru podcast. Here is what he had to say: “It’s just, you h[...]
Dec 21
Was Ricochet Able to Defeat T-Bar of RETRIBUTION on Raw? (Spoilers)
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, RETRIBUTION member T-Bar defeated former WWE United States Champion Ricochet after Ricochet began to as[...]
Dec 21
Who Emerged Victorious Between Angel Garza & Drew Gulak on Raw? (Spoilers)
In a battle between two former Cruiserweight Champions, Angel Garza defeated Drew Gulak with a Wingclipper on tonight's episode of Monday Night R[...]
Dec 21
Were Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke Able to Defeat Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler on Raw? (Spoilers)
Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Tag Team Match which saw former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler t[...]
Dec 21
Raw Legends Night Announced for Two Weeks from Tonight
WWE has announced that in two weeks there will be a special edition of Raw called "Raw Legends Night." In TWO weeks ⤵️𝑹𝒂𝒘 [...]
Dec 21
Dave Meltzer's Mother Has Passed Away Aged 91
Pro wrestling journalist and insider Dave Meltzer has revealed his Mother, Marilyn Meltzer passed away at 1:04 p.m. today at the age of 91. She had be[...]
Dec 21
WWE Issues Statement Kevin Greene Passing Away
WWE issued the following: Kevin Greene passes away WWE is saddened to learn that Kevin Greene passed away today at the age of 58. Near the end of[...]
Dec 21
Matt Jackson Reveals How Many Times The Young Bucks Turned Down WWE Offers
During a recent interview with Fightful.com, Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks revealed how many times they have turned down offers to join WWE. "We [...]
Dec 21
NFL Player and Former WCW Star Kevin Greene Passes Away
NFL linebacker and defensive end Kevin Greene has passed away, aged 58. Greene’s passing was announced by the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Mond[...]
Dec 21
WATCH: First Look: WWE Icons (WWE Network Exclusive)
WWE has released the special first look video of 'WWE Icons' on YouTube that aired following Sunday's TLC pay-per-view. The preview featured WWE lege[...]
Dec 21
Asuka and Charlotte Flair Made History At WWE TLC Pay-Per-View
Asuka and Charlotte Flair won the WWE women's tag team titles at the WWE TLC PPV event last night. Both Asuka and Flair made WWE history at the event.[...]
Dec 21
10 More Classic WWF Superstars Episodes Added To WWE Network
WWE has added another 10 episodes of WWF Superstars to the WWE Network. Below are the episode, courtesy of WWE Network News:  Superstars 08[...]
Dec 21
WWE Possibly Planning A Lucha Libre Series
WWE are seeming to aim now for an exclusive Mexican Lucha Libre style show series, which would be a part of NXT Mexico. The idea is that they'd air th[...]
Dec 20
Backstage News On Tonight's WWE Firefly Inferno Match
Insider @WrestleVotes reported on Twitter during the WWE TLC pay-per-view that the Firefly Inferno match featuring Randy Orton vs. The Fiend was recor[...]
Dec 20
Randy Orton Sets The Fiend On Fire In The Ring During WWE TLC
Tonight's Firefly Inferno match at WWE TLC ended in shocking fashion with The Fiend being set on fire by Randy Orton! In the concluding moments of th[...]
Dec 20
Intercontinental Championship Match Announced for Friday Night SmackDown
It's been announced that this Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown will feature an Intercontinental Championship Match, as Sami Zayn will defen[...]
Dec 20
Who Left WWE TLC as the Universal Champion? (Spoilers/Results)
In the fifth match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his c[...]
Dec 20
Who Left WWE TLC as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? (Spoilers/Results)
In the fourth match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, Raw Women's Champion Asuka and the returning Charlotte Flair d[...]
Dec 20
Big Return Takes Place at WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs PPV (Spoilers/Results)
At tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made her in-ring return to team with [...]
Dec 20
Who Left WWE TLC as the Raw Tag Team Champions? (Spoilers/Results)
In the third match of tonight's WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business defe[...]
