Stipulation Added To WWE SmackDown Intercontinental Title Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 22, 2020

WWE has announced that the Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is now a Lumberjack Match for Friday’s Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on FOX which was taped today.

Below is the updated lineup:

- Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles vs. TBA

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defends against Big E in a Lumberjack Match

- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match