Matt Jackson Reveals How Many Times The Young Bucks Turned Down WWE Offers

During a recent interview with Fightful.com, Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks revealed how many times they have turned down offers to join WWE.

"We must have declined the offer, in the end, I don’t want to exaggerate, it had to have been at least four or five times, and by the end of every conversation he would have another call scheduled with me in two weeks and I would go 'how did he do that?' What, I just told him no. We’d be laughing by the end of the conversation. The conversation would start with me saying we’re so sorry, we’re going to pass on this, thank you so much, and an hour later I’m talking about our next phone call in two weeks. He’s a magician and no wonder he has the job he has because he’s a charming guy and he’ll charm your socks off. I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He’s very intelligent too. The things he said, the ideas he had. At times I told Nick, 'man, maybe this is something we should at least consider.' There was a time when me, Nick, and Kenny, the three of us were all like 'holy shit, I think we’re going to end up in WWE.'

It was funny because WWE didn’t even know that this project was happening, but they were willing to throw everything at us, so I’d only imagine if they knew what was happening what they probably would have offered on top of that. That blows my mind even thinking about that. I don’t know, I don’t have an answer. I think that maybe they felt like they didn’t need us all. Maybe they felt like they would have been fine without us. Nick and I knew though. Being the Elite at the tail end was pretty much like ROH television, and it was the driving force to what brought people to the show. I’m not over exaggerating when I say that if a wrestling fan at an ROH show had a shirt on, there was an 80/90% chance it was a Bullet Club or a Being the Elite related shirt. We knew that that was our audience. Maybe they just didn’t realize how deep it had gotten and how much of that audience was strictly ours and therefore us. I don’t know, maybe they just didn’t have the awareness. That’s a good question that you’re probably going to have to ask them."