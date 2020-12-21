NFL Player and Former WCW Star Kevin Greene Passes Away

NFL linebacker and defensive end Kevin Greene has passed away, aged 58.

Greene’s passing was announced by the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Monday. The Hall of Fame said in a statement from President & CEO David Baker:

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene. I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s wife, Tara, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin’s memory.”

Greene worked WCW events teaming with Steve McMichael until McMichael turned on him to join the Four Horsemen. He also joined forces with Ric Flair and Roddy Piper at WCW Slamboree 1997 against Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean “Syxx” Waltman.

He also teamed with Goldberg in 1998.

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends our condolences to his family and friends.