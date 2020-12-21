WWE Possibly Planning A Lucha Libre Series

WWE are seeming to aim now for an exclusive Mexican Lucha Libre style show series, which would be a part of NXT Mexico. The idea is that they'd air this show in the United States too. WWE have spoken to a few people about consulting and helping out on the project.

It's still in the early planning stages at this time, and one name being considered to consult this project would be Chavo Guerrero Jr. He was a part of Lucha Underground, and not to mention he has experience in this.

One source reported to Wrestling Inc that they compared this project to the WCW Telemundo "Festival de Lucha" pilot that was taped in Waco, Texas on January 27, 1999 that never ended up airing. It was added to the Hidden Gems section on WWE Network last year.